What time will Snake in the Grass Season 1 Episode 2 air on USA Network? Release date and more explored

Episode 2 of the hit survival series, Snake in the Grass, is set to release on August 8 at 10 p.m. ET. After a successful premiere on August 1, the show has gained commendable viewership, with fans eagerly waiting for the next episode. Titled I See You...Snake!, the upcoming episode will feature a new set of four celebrities who will compete in survival tasks together.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

In this survival of the sneakiest, the players will compete in a series of grueling and mind-twisting challenges, from retrieving game pieces suspended on high wires over a 500-foot canyon, to scaling the face of a cliff to solve puzzles. With each successfully completed challenge, the competitors win a clue that helps reveal the identity of the Snake.”

As is evident, the real twist lies in the set-up of the game. One contestant will be playing the game while camouflaged as the black sheep in the team. Other team members will have to identify the "Snake" throughout the task and reveal it at the end. If they successfully do so, they will walk away with a grand cash prize of $100,000. If they are unsuccessful, then the black sheep walks away with it.

The synopsis of the show further adds that,

Not wanting their identity revealed, the Snake will do whatever it takes to prevent the players from winning the clues by sabotaging their journey any chance they get. After overnighting in the remote and rugged Central American jungle, the group will meet in ‘the Snake Pit’ where they must determine who they think the saboteur might be.”

Recap of the latest episode of Snake in the Grass

Four celebrity contestants signed up for the survival adventure in the previous episode. Trish Hegarty, John Gaber, Alysia Montaño, and Sean Williams engaged in nail-biting adventure tasks in the dense jungle in the last episode. Moreover, the group was seen managing huge boxes in the air as they climbed mountains with the support of ropes.

The entire adventure appeared gripping to the eye, until things became more interesting when Miami native John Gaber began to carelessly handle the boxes. Soon, most of the boxes assigned to the team began to fall from John’s end, which appeared fishy to the contestants in the show.

Later, when the team got the chance to find the ‘snake’ among them, they voted Sean Williams in three votes against just one vote for John.

Hence, it was John who ultimately walked away with a cash prize.

Viewers will now see another set of contestants who will spend 36 hours in the jungle and also identify the ‘snake’ amongst them.

Who are the contestants participating in Snake in the Grass season 1?

Contestants who will be seen in the first season of Snake in the Grass are, Jeff Zausch, Yul Kwon, Earl Cole, Lacey Jones, Alissa Musto, Ryan Anthony, Andrew Muse, Stephanie Ortiz, Sean Williams, John Gaber, Alysia Montaño, Sam Ruebush, Xavier Williams, Cirie Fields, Trish Hegarty, Elektra Nelson, Wyatt Werneth, Brandon Horton, Chelsea Scott, Michael Steinbech, Piper “Nai” Knight, Brett Kessinger, Rogerlyn Taylor, Todd Duffee, Victoria Gusto, Ryan McCune, David Redmond, Juliet Bell.

Viewers can watch Episode 2 of Snake in the Grass on Monday, August 8, at 10 pm on USA Network and Peacock.

