Who is Yul Kwon? Former Survivor winner is all set to appear on NBC's Snake in the Grass

NBC's Snake in the Grass is all set to premiere on Tuesday night. The action-packed series features four former reality TV contestants who are dropped into the wild for 36 hours. They have a chance to win $100,000, but to grab the money, they need to figure out who among them is the imposter.

Yul Kwon will be one of the four contestants appearing this week. He has previously participated in two seasons of the famed reality TV series Survivor. He's now back again in another adventurous series, Snake in the Grass, to prove that he's not the saboteur.

The new series will be hosted by Bobby Bones and feature a different set of contestants every week. The four contestants will have to figure out who among them is the "snake" that is tasked with sabotaging the group along the way.

If the contestants are able to identify who the snake is, they split the $100,000 cash prize. If they do not identify the snake, he walks away with the entire amount.

With the season premiere of Snake in the Grass just around the corner, here's all you need to know about Yul Kwon.

Yul Kwon won Survivor 13: Cook Island before appearing in Snake in the Grass

Snake in the Grass is not the first reality TV stint for Yul Kwon. The contestant previously participated in two seasons of Survivor. He made his debut in Survivor 13: Cook Island and walked away as the champion. Thirteen years later, he also appeared in Survivor 40: Winners at War but didn't win the competition.

Yul is also Survivor's first Asian-American winner and is known for his smart and strategic plays. He was so skilled with his strategies and alliances that he never had to use the Immunity Idol he found on Day 5 while he was on Survivor 13: Cook Island.

Yul has worked with various non-profits that are raising awareness for minority bone marrow donors

After his stint on Survivor, the Snake in the Grass contestant worked with various non-profits. In an exclusive interview with Xfinity, he opened up about the death of his roommate, who passed away due to leukemia. He added that it was because he couldn't find a bone marrow donor. Since then, the Snake in the Grass contestant has been spending his time raising awareness "for more minority bone marrow donors."

Yul also worked on Barack Obama's campaign

Apart from his time on the famed reality TV series, Yul has a pretty impressive resume. He spent some time working on former President Barack Obama's campaign. He also hosted a series titled America Revealed on PBS.

The 34-year-old worked in product management. Yul has also left his footprint in the tech world, where he worked with Facebook and Google. He helped build tools to track the spread of Covid-19 while working for Google. He also owns a frozen yogurt chain. That's not all, Yul has also been a lawyer and an instructor at the FBI Academy.

Yul tries to prove that he's not the snake in Snake in the Grass season premiere

In a sneak peek shared exclusively with Us Weekly, Yul was seen swimming across the ocean as fast as he could in order to prove that he wasn't the saboteur. However, his co-contestants Earl Cole, Malcolm Freberg, and Jeff Zausch were suspicious of him.

After finding the final key attached to the buoy, they decided to send Yul to swim across the ocean and hand over the key to Bobby before the timer ran out. During his confessional, Yul shared that people had doubts that he was the snake, and he would only validate their doubts if he didn't complete the challenge successfully. He added that it was a "do or die" situation for him.

Snake in the Grass airs every Tuesday night at 10:00 pm ET only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

