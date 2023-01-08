Peacock’s The Traitors air time and release date

Peacock's new reality competition series The Traitors is all set to premiere on Thursday, January 12, 2023, with all ten episodes of the series. It will be hosted by Emmy award winner Alan Cumming and feature 20 contestants, including reality and TV personalities as well as America's best game players. The contestants will come together to face a series of challenges in order to win a cash prize of up to $250,000.

The Traitors is set in a remote castle in the Scottish Higlands and is based on the Dutch series of the same name. With the objective of winning the cash prize, contestants will be sure to put their best foot forward in solving a mystery through several challenges. However, as the name suggests, three of the contestants won't be as faithful as the rest. Labeled as "the traitors," they will devise a plan to steal the cash prize from those who are "the faithful."

The series will feature a group of reality stars from several popular television series as well as famous personalities. The contestants come from shows including Survivor, Big Brother, The Bachelor, and Below Deck, among many others.

Peacock's The Traitors features a star-studded list of contestants

The ten episodes of Peacock's The Traitors will feature 20 contestants participating in a series of challenges to earn a cash prize of up to $250,000. The series will include ten popular reality stars from popular shows as well as ten best game players who will compete against them.

The series' star studded line-up of contestants includes Arie Luyendyk Jr from the Bachelor Nation, Brandi Glanville of RHOBH fame, Cirie Fields and Stephanie LaGrossa Kendrick from Survivor, Rachel Reilly and Cody Calafiore from Big Brother, Below Deck's Kate Chastain, Summer House's Kyle Cooke, olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, and Reza Farahan from Shahs of Sunset.

Meanwhile, some of the best game players from all over America joining the stars on The Traitors include Christian De La Torre, Michael Davidson, Andie Thurmond, Quentin Jiles, Shelbe Rodriguez, Geraldine Moreno, Robert "Bam" Nieves, Anjelica Conti, Azra Valani, and Amanda Clark.

As per a report by US Weekly, Peacock calls the show an adventure, and describes it as:

"[A] psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game."

As can be gleaned from the official trailer, host Alan Cumming announced that there are three traitors amidst the 20 contestants who were trying to snatch the cash prize from the faithful. He explained that the cast would need "the strength of a lion and the stealth of a fox" to overcome the challenge and earn cash prizes.

Speaking more about The Traitors, Corie Henson, EVP Entertainment Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal, said:

“Studio Lambert has truly captured lightning in a bottle with our latest competition series The Traitors. We can’t wait for Peacock audiences to experience and play along in this epic game of manipulation and deceit, all while the iconic Alan Cumming pulls the strings of our incredible cast to create the ultimate ‘whodunit.'”

Stephen Lambert, the CEO of Studio Lambert, also offered his opinion on the upcoming series, saying:

“In a game of secrecy, suspicion and plot twists in a Scottish castle, who better to take the helm and guide our game players through the drama and challenging missions than Alan who originally comes from Scotland.”

The Traitors is set to up the drama quotient, creating quality reality content for viewers to get hooked to the Peacock series. The show is produced by Studio Lambert Scotland with executive producers Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Toni Ireland, Sam Rees-Jones, Tim Harcourt, and Jack Burgess.

Don't forget to watch all the episodes of the series on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Peacock.

