“Lisa Rinna was fired”: RHOBH fans claim Lisa Rinna’s exit from Bravo show was not a mutual decision

Bravo star Lisa Rinna recently announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) after being a part of the show for eight seasons.

Confirming her exit plans to PEOPLE, Lisa said:

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year-career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

However, fans claimed that her decision to leave the reality TV series was not mutual and that she was fired.

MishyMish626 @MishyMish626 🥳 She only brought MEAN. She is no girls girl. She's a snake. Lisa Rinna was fired. She wouldn't leave. Now if I could only get a glimpse of the texts between LVP, Denise, Garcelle, Kim, Kathy, Yolanda, Eden ...OMGGG! New year, New show!!🥳 She only brought MEAN. She is no girls girl. She's a snake. #RHOBH not to be trusted. It's over Lisa Rinna was fired. She wouldn't leave. Now if I could only get a glimpse of the texts between LVP, Denise, Garcelle, Kim, Kathy, Yolanda, Eden ...OMGGG! New year, New show!!🎈💥🎉🥳 She only brought MEAN. She is no girls girl. She's a snake. #RHOBH not to be trusted. It's over

Lisa joined RHOBH in season 5 (2014) and became one of the most dramatic housewives on the show.

"We won, Lisa has been fired": Fans react to Lisa Rinna’s exit from RHOBH

Her representative told The Hollywood Reporter that the decision was mutual. The rep. said:

“Given that Lisa’s contract was up at the end of last season, and after taking the time to weigh her current options and business obligations, Lisa and Bravo have discussed and mutually decided that she will not be returning to RHOBH.”

However, fans did not believe that Lisa and Bravo mutually came to the decision. They claimed that the housewife was fired from the show.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Jsicka @jpahel23 Lisa Rinna is “departing,” #RHOBH - sounds like a fancy way of saying she was fired. Are we voting if Mrs. Own It but doesn’t Own It will be back? Lisa Rinna is “departing,” #RHOBH - sounds like a fancy way of saying she was fired. Are we voting if Mrs. Own It but doesn’t Own It will be back?

I was a fan of hers at the start, but she just went way off the handle.

Now, we just need Erika to go, and Diana can follow her.

I like drama but not super serious drama. Happy to hear Lisa Rinna is out.I was a fan of hers at the start, but she just went way off the handle.Now, we just need Erika to go, and Diana can follow her.I like drama but not super serious drama. #RHOBH Happy to hear Lisa Rinna is out.I was a fan of hers at the start, but she just went way off the handle.Now, we just need Erika to go, and Diana can follow her.I like drama but not super serious drama. #RHOBH

𝖗𝖔𝖇 @anaIsenpai Lisa Rinna getting fired from #RHOBH has been one of the greatest news to begin 2023. yes, fired. Lisa Rinna getting fired from #RHOBH has been one of the greatest news to begin 2023. yes, fired.

Although Lisa was a dramatic cast member on RHOBH, fans liked her at the start. Since season 12, many viewers have demanded that she leave the show because she created unnecessary drama.

Towards the end of the previous season, she became the reason for the fallout between two sisters — Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton.

Lisa tried to demean Kathy on the season 12 reunion as well as on social media. The Hilton wife didn’t keep quiet and called Lisa the “biggest bully in Hollywood.” Kathy also revealed that Lisa’s contract was up and therefore she was creating unnecessary drama on the show.

Lisa Rinna’s husband Harry Hamlin supports wife’s actions

A few days before Lisa Rinna officially announced her exit from RHOBH, her husband Harry Hamlin supported his wife’s actions from season 12.

In an interview with PEOPLE, he said:

“Her hot button issue, I suppose, is injustice or when somebody else is not behaving honestly, she'll call it out. And that gets [her] into a lot of trouble. But it also helps the show.”

He added:

“I've known her for 30 years… She has never once, in all of that time, uttered an untruth. And something that wasn't absolutely and honestly true. And yet she's being accused of being a liar on the show.”

In season 12, Lisa received a lot of flak for bullying Sutton Stracke and Kathy Hilton. However, Sutton didn’t escalate the issue to a whole other level like Kathy did. Not only did the latter call Lisa a “liar” and “bully," but she also accused her of being the reason behind Lisa Vanderpump’s exit from Bravo.

After Lisa’s statement announcing her exit from the show started doing the rounds, Vanderpump threw shade at Lisa by tweeting two words:

“Ding dong.”

Fans commented on the tweet, decoding Vanderpump’s post. Many users guessed it to be the lyrics from The Wizard of Oz song — Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead.

After Lisa’s exit, RHOBH’s upcoming season will feature Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, Diana Jenkins, Sheree Zampino, and Kathy Hilton.

RHOBH season 12 ended on October 26, 2022.

