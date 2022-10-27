"Is this a scene from House of the Dragon?": Harry Hamlin leaves fans disturbed over 'creepy' photo with daughter Delilah  

Netizens were left disturbed after a picture of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, and his oldest daughter, Delilah Hamlin, went viral online recently.

Many found the father-daughter duo looking way too comfortable with each other, branding the picture as “creepy” and “provocative” among other negative comments.

Netizen reacts to scandalizing father-daughter picture (Image via iliveforbravo/Instagram)

The now-controversial picture was taken last month at New York Fashion Week. However, it has been making its rounds recently on social media. In the picture, Harry Hamilin can be seen standing close, next to his daughter Delilah, with his hands tightly grabbing her waist. The 24-year-old model can be seen staring seductively into the camera while her father presses his face against the side of hers.

The Instagram page @iliveforbravo was first among the many who circulated the picture across social media.

Netizens react to Harry Hamlin posing with daughter Delilah Hamlin

Internet users were repelled by the picture in question. Many found the duo's body language strange and expressed disgust. A few reactions to the picture read:

How many children do Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna have?

Harry Hamlin tied the knot with reality star Lisa Rinna in 1997. Hamlin shares daughters Delilah and Amelia Hamlin with Rinna.

Previously, he welcomed his first-born, Dimitri Hamlin, in 1980, with actress Ursula Andress.

Dimitri Hamlin, who is now 42 years old, graduated from Princeton University with a degree in Philosophy and has since contributed to The Huffington Post. He also tested his talents in the entertainment industry in 2005 as he starred in Italian television series My Daughters, where he played the role of Enzo Parisi Jr. Since then, he has also done some modeling and has tried DJ-ing in European clubs.

During one of the RHOBH episodes, Rinna detailed Harry Hamlin’s relationship with Andress. In a special Rome episode, she explained:

“He was with Ursula Andress at the time and they had a child, she lived here. He said she called him and said, “Harry, come to my room.” And so he did, at 28 years old, he went in and she got pregnant that night. And that was that, at 44. First time.”

Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna had their first child, eldest daughter Delilah, in June 1998. The 24-year-old is a successful model.

In November 2021, the model made headlines after revealing that she was hospitalized after overdosing on prescription drugs, stating:

“My body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two, I overdosed — I didn’t mean to at all — I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol”

Harry Hamlin and Rinna’s youngest daughter is Amelia, who is 21 years old. She has signed with popular model management company, IMG. Amelia gained massive traction last year due to her relationship with reality star Scott Disick. Many were stunned by the 18 year age difference between the pair.

Amelia Hamlin has also been open about her struggles with anorexia.

