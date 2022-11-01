Why did Lisa Rinna’s envelope remain unopened in RHOBH season 12 reunion? Bravo host Andy Cohen solves the mystery

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 12 ended with a super dramatic reunion, which aired in three parts. Bravo host Andy Cohen recently revealed that a lot of conversations and topics were edited out of the reunion episodes due to a time crunch.

In all the reunion episodes, viewers noticed Andy holding a manila envelope, but nothing was shown regarding the same. On Monday, October 31, 2022, the TV host mentioned on his talk show, Andy Cohen Live, that the envelope belonged to Lisa Rinna and that the discussion regarding the item was edited out.

Andy said:

“We just wound up cutting it all out. There were a lot of decisions made in the edit to cut down many conversations.”

The contents of Lisa Rinna’s envelope was connected to the Elton John ticket controversy on RHOBH

Earlier, many speculated that the manila envelope had receipts that Lisa Rinna had brought to the RHOBH reunion. Recently, on his talk show Andy Cohen Live, Andy solved the mystery surrounding the envelope's contents. He said:

"There’s lots of speculation of what was in the manila envelope let me tell you. What was in the manila envelope was receipts relating to the Elton John AIDS Foundation ticket snafu.”

He further stated that a lot of topics and discussions were removed as the producers didn’t want to exceed a total of three episodes for the reunion. Andy also revealed that the shoot didn’t end at 10 pm ET, as was initially mentioned in the RHOBH reunion trailer.

He further added:

“We talked about a lot and we had a lot to get into three episodes. If it had been any longer, I feel like everyone would have complained it was too long, but now people are complaining, ‘Why didn’t you talk about this more, why didn’t you talk about that more?’”

What was the Elton John ticket controversy on RHOBH?

During the initial episodes of RHOBH Season 12, Sutton Stracke and Lisa Rinna locked horns centered around Elton John’s Oscar party that was held for the AIDS Foundation.

Apparently, Sutton gave Lisa the tickets to the event, but the latter claimed that Elton invited her to the party. The feud started after Sutton appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in September 2021 and said:

"A few years ago, Harry [Hamlin] and Lisa both came, I invited them to the Elton John gala, and they came with me as my guests. I never got a thank you.”

Within a few minutes, Lisa posted her response to Sutton’s claims on her Instagram story. She wrote:

“We didn’t come as your guests @suttonstracke. @eltonjohn invited us to his event, you asked us to sit at your table. So we did. Let’s just make that clear.”

Lisa also added another post to her Instagram story, which read:

“We’ve gone to the fabulous Elton John Oscar party for years, I remember going in 2006 while I was doing #DWTS and dancing the night away. We love @eltonjohn [and] @davidfurnish. It’s truly incredible all of the money they have raised for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.”

In RHOBH Season 12 Episode 2, Sutton and Lisa had a feud in front of fellow cast members regarding the ticket controversy. Sutton apologized for the misunderstanding and the comments that she made on Andy Cohen’s show. Lisa, on the other hand, accused Sutton of canceling Elton John's tickets at the last minute.

Their fight continued for several episodes, leading to Sutton confessing in the reunion episode that she could never be friends with Lisa.

Although Bravo edited out Lisa-Sutton’s Elton John ticket drama, the RHOBH season 12 reunion was still interesting due to Kathy Hilton and Lisa’s feud.

RHOBH Season 12 ended last week on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes