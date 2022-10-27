Why do fans think Erika leaked Aspen incident details to press after she accused Kathy of using “homophobic slur” in RHOBH reunion?

The final reunion episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) was pretty intense. With Kathy Hilton’s arrival, the episode brought in a lot of drama.
One of the highlights of RHOBH Season 12 was Kathy’s infamous meltdown in Aspen, which was witnessed by the group but was not caught on camera. The incident happened on the last day of the cast’s Aspen trip when they went to a club.
In the latest reunion episode, Kathy explained that she was angry because the DJ was not listening to her song request. Erika revealed that Kathy used a “homophobic slur” for the DJ. When host Andy Cohen asked whether the other cast members heard Kathy make any derogatory remarks, Erika jumped in stating that the socialite only told her.
Erika’s claims has made fans suspicious as they felt that she was the one who leaked the Aspen incident details to the press.
Here’s what RHOBH fans have to say about Erika’s accusations
In RHOBH Season 12 reunion part 3, Erika Jayne accused Kathy Hilton of using “homophobic slur” before the latter’s meltdown in Aspen.
While other cast members denied hearing any such remarks from Kathy, the latter also looked shocked with Erika’s accusations.
RHOBH fans claimed that Erika was lying and that she was the one who leaked the Aspen incident details to the press. Fans felt this way because several reports of Kathy using such slurs were making the rounds during the filming of the cast’s Aspen trip. At the time, no-one knew how the press got to know the details as the incident was not filmed. But in the latest reunion episode, Erika mentioned that Kathy made those comments only to her and nobody else.
Take a look at fans’ reaction as Erika accused Kathy of using “homophobic slur”:
In the RHOBH reunion episode, Kathy revealed why she wanted to leave the club. She told Andy:
“[That night] I wanted everybody to have fun, I go over to the DJ, he’s got headphones, he’s looking down. He doesn’t see me, so I get frustrated. I go back into the room and there’s a manager. So I said [to him] that if ‘I gave you, can you put on some songs for us, our friends and I, to dance.’ And he said, ‘no, no too busy in here, not tonight, not tonight.’ "
She continued:
"I said, ‘really! I am not a member, but for 30 years that I have come here on and off, they have taken requests, as they do in the South of France, for London and Paris,’ and I think that annoyed him. So he looked at me and he said, ‘where you from?’ And I said ‘LA,’ and he said, ‘then go back there.’ So I go ‘we are out of here.’”
Kathy then went to sister Kyle Richards and asked her to leave the club with her. Kyle refused to go home with Kathy, and thus, Lisa Rinna volunteered to take the latter home. Kathy, who was already frustrated due to the DJ-manager situation, got more worked up after Kyle denied her request. Her anger led to her meltdown and created a lot of drama among the cast.
Erika Jayne justifies the slur incident on Instagram
As no-one else witnessed Kathy’s slur moment, the cast members as well as RHOBH fans were skeptical to believe Erika’s accusation.
So, Erika shared a post on her Instagram story, referring to the same incident, and wrote:
“I was there. It happened. What the ‘audience’ chooses to believe is beyond my control. I will never back down from the truth of what happened that night at the club in Aspen. Eriks x.”
In the latest reunion episode, Kathy denied the accusations made by Erika. Kathy mentioned that she could never speak like someone Erika was trying to portray to the media. In response, Erika stated that she was not a liar and had never lied about anything, leaving Kathy in shock.
In the finale episode, Kyle revealed that it was Erika's publicist who leaked the Aspen incident to the press. In response, Erika mentioned that she was unaware of such a thing.
Meanwhile, Season 12 of RHOBH ended with its final reunion episode on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, on Bravo.