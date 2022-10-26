What time will RHOBH season 12 Reunion part 3 air on Bravo? Kathy Hilton’s arrival, release date and more

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) Season 12 is set to release its final reunion episode, featuring Kathy Hilton.

RHOBH Season 12 Episode 24 (reunion part 3) will air on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo. The reunion of the reality TV show was divided into three parts, especially because the filming took around 11 hours.

The last two reunion episodes covered several controversial topics that were part of Season 12, including Garcelle Beauvais-Diana Jenkins’ feud, Crystal Kung Minkoff’s “dark comment” story, and Lisa Rinna’s mean behavior. In the upcoming episode, Kathy will finally appear, and bucketloads of drama is expected to take place.

RHOBH Season 12 Reunion Part 3 airing schedule

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) will end with its final reunion episode on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. It will air at 8.00 pm ET/PT on Bravo.

Viewers can also watch the upcoming episode on the network’s website once it airs on the channel. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for various TV providers, such as Xfinity, DirecTV, Xtreme, dish, Fubo TV, Sling, Philo, and Verizon.

The episode will also be available on Peacock in the US and Hayu in the UK.

What to expect from the new episode?

The previous episode ended with Kathy Hilton arriving on the RHOBH season 12 reunion set. She was seen showing her tequila bottle to her team in the green room, while Kyle Richards was seen getting nervous about facing her sister. As the cast was waiting for Kathy’s arrival on stage, Lisa Rinna was seen marching back and forth, mumbling that she would tell the truth.

The official synopsis of RHOBH Season 12 Reunion Part 3 reads:

“The reunion concludes as Erika is tasked with answering for her questionable decisions, both legally and otherwise; Kathy finally comes face-to-face with Erika and Lisa to confront their allegations over what went down in Aspen.”

The final reunion episode’s preview showed host Andy Cohen asking Erika Jayne about her infamous earrings. He asked why she had appealed in court to get the diamond earrings back, which was reportedly part of her ex-husband Tom Girardi’s fraud lawsuit.

In the preview, Erika was seen as reluctant to answer questions related to the legal case. Kathy then grilled her for a press leak. In the finale of season 12, Kyle revealed that Erika’s PR allegedly leaked details about Kathy’s Aspen incident to the press.

RHOBH season 12 Reunion part 3 preview also featured the most-awaited Kathy-Lisa feud. Lisa stated that she was “traumatized” by Kathy’s rage in Aspen and the mean things she said about Kyle and others.

In response, Kathy said:

“I never said that. I said other things. Do you recall saying to me, ‘I get it, I get it.’ You were preaching to the choir, do you remember those words?”

Lisa was then seen saying no to Kathy’s question. The preview ended with Kyle in tears, asking Lisa to stop the feud as it greatly affected her. Kathy will also call Lisa the “biggest bully in Hollywood” and accuse her of forcing Lisa Vanderpump out of Bravo.

Viewers can watch RHOBH season 12 Reunion part 3 on Wednesday on Bravo at 8.00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes