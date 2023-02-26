Survivor season 44 release date and air time on CBS

The much-awaited reality competition series Survivor is back. Season 44 of the hit series is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET on CBS with a two-hour special episode. The network gave the show the green light in March 2022, and the new installment began filming in Fiji as soon as the 43rd season ended.

Unlike its previous installments, the new season, titled Survivor 44, will see host Jeff Probst introduce a new set of 18 castaways from across the country with different backgrounds, cultures, and life experiences. The Emmy-winning reality series continues its "new era" as the cast embarks on a 26-day adventure on the Fiji islands. It will be interesting to see what they bring to the table.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Stranded in the beautiful islands of Fiji, 18 determined new castaways will be divided into 3 tribes of 6 and forced to form a new society as they adapt to their physical and social surroundings."

More details about the upcoming season of Survivor explored

Survivor is a legendary show and typically films two seasons back-to-back in a year during the summer and the spring. While the pandemic did halt the show for a year in 2020, the series bounced back in 2021 to the Fiji Islands for its seasons 41 and 42. The 43rd season's finale aired in December 2022, following which the show teased the trailer for its brand new 44th installment beginning this spring.

The trailer for the upcoming series season teases a lot of drama, including intriguing challenges, intelligent gameplay, and even potential accidents. It starts with one of the contestants, Matthew Grinstead-Mayle, climbing a giant rock and saying:

“I think the biggest lesson that I’ve learned from watching Survivor over the years is that no matter where you come from, whether you have money, if you’re a guy, a girl, if you’re a gay dad like me, anyone can come here and have the drive and can succeed."

He further stated that for an individual to come and win Survivor, they should have the drive and the passion and be fearless. The castaway was then seen falling off the rock, potentially injuring him. Meanwhile, other contestants also introduced themselves.

From a castaway touching everything on the island, including sand and rubbing rocks, to a rocket scientist who has studied FBI techniques on interrogation, the series has people from all walks of life.

Season 44 will test the castaways' strength, grit, determination, and endurance. The trailer showed viewers glimpses of several exciting challenges. By the end of the teaser, Jeff Probst was seen calling for a medic, who kept checking to see if the injured contestant was breathing as fellow castaways stood worried.

In a voiceover, one castaway said:

"If this doesn't bond us, I don't know what will."

Survivor 44, the reality show, continues to have no specific themes, unlike past seasons, including Heroes vs. Villains and Fans vs. Favorites. The only number beside the show's name started in season 41 when the series was called Survivor 41. Viewers can expect the same style to continue unless the producers decide to make an All-Star/Alumni season or bring back the themed version.

In the trailer, host Jeff Probst explained that the 18 castaways would have to fend for themselves and be "stripped to their core" in "one of the most intense, unpredictable, inspirational and entertaining seasons" of the show. This time, the cast members will be divided into three tribes of six - Soka, Tika, and Ratu.

Mike Gabler won the previous Survivor season 43, which received both applause and criticism. This time, the show will bring more diversity to the cast, providing more depth to the series regarding its heartwarming life stories, interactions between the castaways, and other social issues.

The Survivor franchise has been top-rated amongst the audience. Each season has seen umpteen viewers tuning in and interacting, expressing and voicing their opinions on social media. The upcoming installment will undoubtedly be no different. Viewers will have to wait and see what's in store for them.

Don't forget to join the Survivor season 44 premiere on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET on CBS.

