"Jesse deserved to win": Fans heartbroken to see Jesse lose the fire-making challenge on Survivor season 43 finale

Survivor season 43 aired its much awaited two-hour finale episode on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The episode documented the remaining castaways participating in challenges, formulating strategies and questioning allies to outwin and outlast fellow cast members and eventually win the coveted title and a whopping cash prize of $1 million. The episode created enough drama to keep viewers hooked to the series.

On this week's episode of Survivor, Cassidy won the final immunity challenge. She decided to take Owen to the final 2 and pit Gabler and Jesse against each other for a fire-making challenge. Cassidy wanted Gabler to beat Jesse so she could pitch her gameplay to the jury and it worked. Jesse lost the challenge as well as missed out on winning the competition.

Fans were heartbroken to see Jesse losing the challenge. One tweeted:

arielle🍄 @aerialarielle_ i’m so sad JESSE DESERVED TO WINi’m so sad #Survivor JESSE DESERVED TO WIN 😭😭 i’m so sad #Survivor

Hosted by Jeff Probst, the hit competition series featured 18 castaways divided into three tribes, Coco, Vesi, and Baka, followed by a merge. Throughout the course of the season, the contestants put in every effort to survive, align with fellow cast members, and plan blindsides and eliminations. The remaining contestants include Owen Knight, Karla Cruz Godoy, Mike Gabler, Cassidy Clark, and Jesse Lopez.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Snap Some Necks and Cash Some Checks, reads:

"The remaining five castaways must find the perfect balance in the immunity challenge to make it to the final four; two castaways must make fire in order to earn their seat in the final three, with one player being crowned the title of sole survivor."

Jesse loses the firemaking challenge on Survivor

On tonight's episode of Survivor the cast members got ready for a long and dramatic finale. In the first immunity challenge for the same, Karla had an advantage. However, it was Owen who took the win and secured a spot in the final 4. With his win and Jesse holding an idol, Karla, Gabler and Cassidy had to fight for their spot.

While Jesse's initial plan with Karla was to vote Cassidy out, the latter told him that Karla was pitching his name to everyone. Although Jesse was secure about his idol, he was still bothered. Owen and Cassidy had previously wanted to vote out Karla while they were enjoying their reward at the sanctuary.

At the first Tribal Council on Survivor season 43 finale, Jesse announced that he was going to use his idol, which shocked fellow cast members as well as the jury. Karla then announced that her "floor is open" for anyone to make a move with her and discussed further plans with Jesse, which led to a live gameplay. However, her plan didn't quite work out as she was the one voted out off the competition.

Jesse, Owen, Cassidy, and Gabler participated in the final immunity challenge. They had to assemble a line of 15 bowls over a pole with a spring and the first to do so would win immunity. Cassidy was the first to assemble the bowls without falling and won her way to the final 3 position in the competition.

Cassidy then had to decide which two Survivor castaways she would pitch for the firemaking challenge. She felt that Jesse would be going up without a doubt, considering the past two Tribal Councils where he had made big moves. But she had to decide who would be the perfect opponent to not only beat Jesse in the firemaking challenge but also not gain enough glory to take the win from Cassidy while convincing the jury.

Cassidy decided to take Owen to the final 2 and pitch Gabler against Jesse to make fire. Her plan worked as Jesse lost the challenge, increasing her chances of winning the season.

Fans react to Jesse losing the fire challenge on Survivor

Fans were heartbroken to see Jesse lose the challenge. Check out what they have to say.

Victoria 🙋🏽‍♀️ @thecapitalv #survivor What an underwhelming ending to this season. What an underwhelming ending to this season. 😕😞 #survivor

WeatherNerd04 @LRenee04 Glad I didn’t watch the rest of this season. Top 2-Karla and Jesse. Lamest final 3, still haven’t forgiven Gabler or Owen for the Moriah vote. #Survivor #Survivor 43 Glad I didn’t watch the rest of this season. Top 2-Karla and Jesse. Lamest final 3, still haven’t forgiven Gabler or Owen for the Moriah vote. #Survivor #Survivor43

LovelyLibra @ashleylashun Man this is BS, those 3 aren't even worth voting for tbh, I don't wanna hear what they have to say to the jury, case they barely did anything #survivor Man this is BS, those 3 aren't even worth voting for tbh, I don't wanna hear what they have to say to the jury, case they barely did anything #survivor

deeply unserious siani @_siyonce Jesse is one of the best players of all time he won this season I don’t care #Survivor Jesse is one of the best players of all time he won this season I don’t care #Survivor https://t.co/z5JApBL2KA

bbfanboi23 @bbfanboi23 I literally changed the channel. No reason to watch now that the clear best player is out due to fire. Fire needs to go asap #Survivor I literally changed the channel. No reason to watch now that the clear best player is out due to fire. Fire needs to go asap #Survivor

Josh Gruneisen @joshgruneisen Dang I was wanting Jesse to win so bad…. Well let’s see what less deserving survivor wins…. #Survivor #survivorfinale it’s been a great season! Regardless! Dang I was wanting Jesse to win so bad…. Well let’s see what less deserving survivor wins…. #Survivor #survivorfinale it’s been a great season! Regardless!

Nay @braynaypop #survivor I really wanted a season with a winner like Jesse I really wanted a season with a winner like Jesse 😫 #survivor

JDH @JDiamondHandz #Survivor One of the saddest losses I’ve ever seen in Survivor. Jesse with a historic game and a brutal fire loss. Chin up you beast @Jesse_L_Lopez One of the saddest losses I’ve ever seen in Survivor. Jesse with a historic game and a brutal fire loss. Chin up you beast @Jesse_L_Lopez #Survivor

Season 43 of Survivor has been an interesting season to watch. The contestants lived up to the show's name as they shared their diversity and life experiences on the show as well as putting their best foot forward to win. Viewers were also deeply involved in the CBS series and monitored each episode carefully to put their views up on social media.

