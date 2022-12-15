"Owen doesn't give up": Fans applaud Owen for making to the final four on Survivor season 43

Survivor season 43 aired its much awaited two-hour finale episode on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The episode featured the remaining five cast members giving it their all and fighting for a spot in the finale. Weeks of winning immunity, formulating strategies and alliances have gotten them this far and they promised not to leave without a fair fight, keeping viewers hooked.

On this week's episode of Survivor, Owen won the Final 5 immunity challenge and made it to the final 4. Fans took to social media to celebrate his win. One tweeted:

PB @DoverMyMan Owen doesnt give up. He is the immunity King this season #Survivor #Survivor 43 Owen doesnt give up. He is the immunity King this season #Survivor #Survivor43

Season 43 of the hit competition series, hosted by Jeff Probst, saw 18 castaways divided into three tribes, Baka, Vesi, and Coco, followed by a merge. Throughout the season, they did their best to ensure their safety by forming several alliances, but many faced blindsides. The remaining contestants include Owen Knight, Karla Cruz Godoy, Mike Gabler, Cassidy Clark, and Jesse Lopez.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Snap Some Necks and Cash Some Checks, reads:

"The remaining five castaways must find the perfect balance in the immunity challenge to make it to the final four; two castaways must make fire in order to earn their seat in the final three, with one player being crowned the title of sole survivor."

Owen wins the final 5 immunity on Survivor

Tonight's episode of Survivor saw the remaining castaways getting ready for a dramatic finale. They had to start fresh from a new beach for the final few days of the game, and had to prepare to make fire and search for water. While they were doing that, there were other preparations taking place at camp.

When they returned to the camp, they found an advantage letter written with their own name. When they opened it, they had to unscramble words to make a phrase and search for an advantage using the same. While a few struggled with unscrambling, Karla was the first to take off, followed by Owen. The clue saidL

"I stand near the sea with a rock at my surface. Long since lifeless, but knot without service. Sprint to find me and reveal my purpose."

Karla looked through the beach on Survivor to try and find the idol, but had no luck. However, when she saw Owen looking at lifeless trees, she decided to follow him and snatched the idol just a few seconds before him. The clue led to her having an advantage in the immunity challenge.

For the challenge, the castaways had to maneuver a buoy through a series of obstacles to reach a set of blocks, following which they had to take the blocks through a final obstacle and solve a puzzle, which read:

"You cannot hide in a dangerous game."

SURVIVOR @survivorcbs #Survivor Perfect nourishment to get you through the end of the game! Perfect nourishment to get you through the end of the game!🌟 #Survivor https://t.co/Ugd5vegX7s

While most of the castaways took off early, Jesse struggled to make his first few moves in the challenge, leaving him much behind than the others. By the end of the challenge, all of the players had all their blocks ready to solve a puzzle, but they had to ensure they made the right words to form the correct phrase.

Without any clues as to what the phrase could be, the Survivor castaways had many words in mind that they could make, but had to find the right combination to make the phrase, which was a challenge fit for the finale. Owen and Karla were very close to winning the challenge. However, the former perfectly pieced the puzzle and reached the Top 4 contestants at a chance to win the competition.

Owen felt that it was a redemption of missing the immunity from Karla earlier on in the episode.

Fans celebrate Owen's win on Survivor

Fans took to social media to celebrate Owen's win. Check out what they have to say.

ひ @HiddenIdoI #Survivor Owen is going to the final 4 Owen is going to the final 4 🔥 #Survivor https://t.co/ZGVMyHb3JR

Survivor season 43 has been an extremely interesting watch so far. The series has lived up to its name, considering the diverse contestants and incredible strategies and blindsides that were on display this season. Viewers will have to keep watching the episode to find out who takes the title and $1 million cash prize home.

Keep watching Survivor on CBS.

Poll : 0 votes