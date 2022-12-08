"I'm a stan": Fans applaud Jesse for his gameplay to blindside Cody on Survivor

Survivor season 43 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour episode featured the remaining castaways partake in a difficult challenge and gain some reward and a much deserved immunity to secure their safety and make it to the Top 5. The contestants gave it their all, formed strategies and questioned alliances to keep moving forward.

On this week's episode of Survivor, Jesse planned to blindside his own alliance member Cody into an elimination and play his own game. Fans applauded him for his gameplay. One tweeted:

j. @rebekuhsdavis Jesse has me im sorry I’m a stan #Survivor Jesse has me im sorry I’m a stan #Survivor

Season 43 of the hit series is hosted by Jeff Probst and saw 18 castaways enter the competition and fight for their positions. While some were applauded for their gameplay, others were criticized for their poor choices that ultimately got them blindsided and eliminated from the competition.

The official synopsis of the Survivor episode, titled Telenovela, reads:

"The remaining six castaways must get the ball rolling to win the reward challenge and earn a sweet treat; castaways need to hang in there during the immunity challenge to secure their spot in the final five."

A lot of games were played this week on Survivor

On tonight's episode of Survivor, the remaining cast members reeled after Sami's blindsided elimination last week. Owen said although he was disappointed, it was the right thing to do as he was a "loose cannon." While deciding their next steps, Owen wanted to go with the plan of having alliance members Karla and Cassidy come for each other.

Owen told Cassidy how Karla was about to vote for her in the last Tribal Council. Cassidy was shocked at the revelation but didn't want to completely believe Owen as she thought no one could be believed in a game of Survivor. The castaway directly confronted Karla about the same.

Karla confessed to the camera that she did want to vote for Cassidy but was pretending not to know of the information as well as try to pitch emotional tears and lie to Cassidy so she could believe she never went against her. Karla revealed that she decided to fake cry and create a Telenovela to take the target off her back.

For the reward challenge on Survivor, the castaways were divided into two teams. The Blue team had Owen, Karla, and Cody, while the Red team had Cassidy, Gabler and Jesse. Eventually, the blue team earned the reward and won the reward - coffee, pastries, doughnuts and everything sweet.

While the blue team was enjoying some sweets, Karla decided to again play fake to ensure she was safe. She lied about not having an immunity idol to Cody and Owen, who also believed her. However, after they returned to camp, Gabler told Cody about Karla's hidden immunity idol. The latter decided to split the votes between Karla and Cassidy.

With Karla and Cassidy being continuous threats, it was important for them to win immunity to get to the final five. The immunity challenge had them solving one of the hardest puzzles on Survivor. Gabler, Owen, and Jesse had a bad start, and Karla struggled with her twisted ankle and numb hands. It was down to Cody and Cassidy. The latter eventually won immunity, with Cody just a few seconds behind her.

Bact at camp, Cody and Karla decided to tell people that they were playing their idols. However, the former was planning to take out Karla by not playing the idol. When he relayed the plan to his own alliance member Jesse, the latter felt that he was Cody's No 2, and his gameplay wouldn't get recognized.

Jesse decided to vote out Cody by using his idol, who will have Karla also play her idol, leaving Cody without any safety.

Fans applaud Jesse for his gameplay on Survivor

Fans took to social media to applaud Jesse for his blindside plan on Cody. Check out what they have to say.

Sebastian Mac Lean @sebamaclean Jesse is one of the best if not the best villain of the new era (30s and up) #Survivor Jesse is one of the best if not the best villain of the new era (30s and up) #Survivor

Trav is sitting, writing, wishing @STLakata



I thought there were always two? Cody looks up to see someone entirely different looking back at him.

This episode of #Survivor is like whoa. Jesse making sure he's the ultimate ruler on #Survivor 43 with his plan.I thought there were always two? Cody looks up to see someone entirely different looking back at him. This episode of #Survivor is like whoa. Jesse making sure he's the ultimate ruler on #Survivor43 with his plan.I thought there were always two? Cody looks up to see someone entirely different looking back at him.👀 😱 https://t.co/ugST6r3qvZ

Ren Davis @ren_davis



#Survivor Jesse is 100% straight savage if he blindsides Cody. That man wants the fire and blood. He wants the smoke, and he doesn’t care who gets hit. Love it #Survivor 43 Jesse is 100% straight savage if he blindsides Cody. That man wants the fire and blood. He wants the smoke, and he doesn’t care who gets hit. Love it 😏#Survivor #Survivor43

j. @rebekuhsdavis Idk guys I’ll be 100 I’ve started slowly liking jesse since the merge #Survivor Idk guys I’ll be 100 I’ve started slowly liking jesse since the merge #Survivor https://t.co/gx7E6C5WGb

Alejandro @DammitAlej Jesse leading the charge against Cody is everything I needed. Hope that’s how it goes and we can keep Chicana queen Karla 🤞🏼 #Survivor Jesse leading the charge against Cody is everything I needed. Hope that’s how it goes and we can keep Chicana queen Karla 🤞🏼 #Survivor

Season 43 of Survivor is getting interesting with each passing episode. With only a few players and episodes remaining, the competition is only going to get dramatic from now on. Viewers will have to keep watching the hit series to find out which contestant manages to outwin and outlast others to win the coveted title and the $1 million grand cash prize.

Keep watching Survivor on CBS.

