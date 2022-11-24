Who was eliminated on Survivor season 43 episode 10? Challenges, strategies and more explored

Survivor season 43 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour episode docuemented the eight remaining castaways give it their all to win the challenges, formulate the right strategies and make the right alliances to secure their safety for another week to eventually reach the end and win the title and the grand cash prize.

On this week's episode of Survivor, Noelle was seen as a big threat after making an epic comeback on the reward challenge. Jesse and Cody plotted a well-thought out plan and a checklist that led to split votes between Noelle, Sami and Karla, but had most of the votes towards Noelle, leading to her eviction.

What transpired on Survivor season 43 episode 10?

On tonight's episode of Survivor, the castaways reeled from last week's double elimination. Jesse confessed to him knowing about Karla's immunity idol as she was out there looking for beads from fellow cast mates, a classic sign of someone possessing the advantage. The contestants then had to get ready for an interesting reward challenge, which turned out to be one for the books.

The official synopsis of the episode, Get That Money, Baby, reads:

“The remaining eight castaways compete in a reward challenge that earns them a night in the sanctuary and a letter from home; one castaway must build their house of cards high enough to win immunity.”

For the reward challenge on Survivor, the castaways had to spin on a metal frame and wind a buoy tied to the frame towards them. Once the buoy crossed the line, they had to cross over a series of obstacles and collect the sandbag from a beam and finish the race by tossing the sandbag up on a tall tower.

Host Jeff Probst announced that the winner would get to live the night in a sanctuary and eat good food, including pizza, cheesecake, brownies, as well as beer. While most of the contestants had already reached the last stage, Noelle struggled to push through with her one leg. However, she didn't let her disability get the best of her as she pulled through the beam and won the reward, earning the respect of viewers and the cast.

Noelle earned the night in the sanctuary alongside letters from home. She chose Sami. Jesse and Owen to join her in the experience. They then decided to vote out big threats in the game - Cassidy and Karla. Back at camp, the remaining castaways knew that there was a plot taking place in the sanctuary.

For the immunity challenge on Survivor, the contestants had to stack a house of cards with one hand while holding a platform steady with another. While Sami, Cassidy and Karla were all close to the finish line after over 30 minutes in the game, Karla lost by a small margin. Cassidy, however, managed to stack them in order to reach the finish mark and won safety for the week.

Back at camp, Jesse got to work on sending Noelle home. He made a checklist - to have a cover story (tell Noelle to enact her plan and split votes between Cassidy and Karla), throw a fall guy under the bus (Sami), and have a backup plan (Gabler).

The plan eventually fell into place, but after the mastermind spoke to Gabler, the latter realized that Jesse and Cody ran the game and then plotted with Karla to get them out of the competition after this week. At the Tribal Council on Survivor, most of the votes were against Noelle, leading to her elimination.

The seven remaining Survivor castaways after elimination include Mike "Gabler" Gabler, Karla Cruz Godoy, Cody Assenmacher, Sami Layadi, Jesse Lopez, Cassidy Clark, and Owen Knight. Viewers will have to tune in to find out who manages to outwin, outplay and outlast fellow cast members to take home the win.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Survivor next Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

