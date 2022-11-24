"What an inspiration": Fans applaud Noelle after she makes a comeback on the reward challenge on Survivor

Survivor season 43 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour time frame documented the remaining cast members giving it their all to win challenges and formulate strategies to secure their safety in the competition. With only eight players remaining and an elimination looming large, they had to work even harder to win.

On this week's episode of Survivor, Noelle persevered to win the reward challenge and win the hearts of viewers. After suffering an accident and losing her leg, she never let it get in the way of winning. Although she struggled with it, she eventually overcame and won the reward. One fan tweeted:

Hosted by Jeff Probst, season 43 of the hit reality competition series has seen many twists and turns throughout the course of the season. While some castaways have won viewers' hearts with their strategies and gameplay, others have been criticized for their poor behavior towards fellow contestants. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's more in store for them.

Noelle wins the reward challege on Survivor

On tonight's episode of Survivor season 43, cast members Mike "Gabler" Gabler, Karla Cruz Godoy, Cody Assenmacher, Noelle Lambert, Sami Layadi, Jesse Lopez, Cassidy Clark, and Owen Knight reeled from a major double elimination last week and got ready to face another big challenge, while also thinking of newer ways to build their alliances and mark their safety.

The official synopsis of the episode, Get That Money, Baby, reads:

“The remaining eight castaways compete in a reward challenge that earns them a night in the sanctuary and a letter from home; one castaway must build their house of cards high enough to win immunity.”

The castaways on Survivor got ready for a reward challenge. For the same, host Jeff Probst announced that the cast had to spin inside a metal frame, slowly winding a buoy tied to the frame towards them. Once it crossed the line, they had to race through a series of obstacles, collect a sandbag from a long beam, walk all the way through the slim beam and get the sandbag on top of a tall tower.

The winner would get to live a night at the sanctuary and eat good food like pizza, cheesecake, brownies and beer as well. After the challenge began, most of the cast members reached the last stage of the obstacle except Noelle. Out of all the challenges, this specific one was difficult for her, considering she has not led her leg disability to get in the way of winning.

After collecting the sandbag on the beam, the Survivor contestant found it difficult to cross the beam and reach the other end of it, as she kept slipping, managing by limping on one leg. By that time, all the other castaways were trying to get the sandbag on top of the tower.

However, Noelle didn't give up. After many tries, she eventually reached the other end of the beam and started tying to throw the sandbag on top of the tower, alongside other contestants. Eventually, her hard work and perseverance worked out in her favor as she won the reward challenge and also earned respect from the host and fellow castways.

She broke down crying and revealed that for the first time, she was skeptical of winning the challenge, but stayed there thinking of how if she up there with her two legs, she wouldn't give up. Other than gaining her rewards, she also had access to letters from home to enjoy in the sanctuary. She then chose Sami, Owen and Jesse to join her for the experience on Survivor.

In a confessional, Noelle said:

"I was really doubting myself but I didn't want to give up because I came out here wanting to prove to myself and to everybody else that I can do these challenges, and I did it. There is nothing better that I can ever describe."

Fans applaud Noelle for her hard work on the Survivor challenge

Fans took to social media to compliment Noelle on not giving up until the end of the challenge and work hard to achieve the reward. Check out what they have to say.

Jeff Romig @jeffromig Peridiam @BillyGiese



maybe even the greatest



#Survivor ok that reward challenge comeback by Noelle was truly one of the greatest of all timemaybe even the greatest ok that reward challenge comeback by Noelle was truly one of the greatest of all timemaybe even the greatest#Survivor Noelle is incredible. What an inspiration. Amazing. Best challenge comeback in #Survivor history. twitter.com/BillyGiese/sta… Noelle is incredible. What an inspiration. Amazing. Best challenge comeback in #Survivor history. twitter.com/BillyGiese/sta…

Lady Geni @erjefferson If Noelle goes to the end, she would win...I hope they know that. #survivor If Noelle goes to the end, she would win...I hope they know that. #survivor

jeremy @jeremyblass Bawling my eyes out at Noelle winning the challenge. #Survivor Bawling my eyes out at Noelle winning the challenge. #Survivor

Kevin Ostolaza @kmor1995 The way I just ugly cried being so proud of Noelle for winning reward!!! #Survivor The way I just ugly cried being so proud of Noelle for winning reward!!! #Survivor https://t.co/qOPhW5P4tP

TVSHOWSRock♥ @tvshowsrock Wow wow wow Noelle with the greatest comeback ever in the history of #Survivor Wow wow wow Noelle with the greatest comeback ever in the history of #Survivor https://t.co/bsdzYmqz35

Season 43 of Survivor has been extremely dramatic with each passing episode. Every week, viewers witness surprises in the form of blindsides or twists that take place on the show, creating a significant amount of drama. Only time will tell which castaway manages to outwin and outlast fellow cast members to take the title and the grand cash prize of $1 million.

Keep watching Survivor on CBS.

