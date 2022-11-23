What time will Survivor season 43 episode 10 air on CBS? Reward challenge, release date and more details explored

Survivor season 43 will air a new episode on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS. As the competition slowly approaches the finale, the remaining castaways will have to face tougher challenges.

Episode 10 may be emotional as the contestants will receive a letter from their loved ones, provided they win the challenge. The synopsis of the new episode, titled Get That Money, Baby, reads:

“The remaining eight castaways compete in a reward challenge that earns them a night in the sanctuary and a letter from home; one castaway must build their house of cards high enough to win immunity.”

Eight castaways to face a new challenge in episode 10 of Survivor

After double elimination in the previous episode, only eight castaways remain on Survivor to compete for the title and the prize money. The castaways who will take up the challenge in the new episode are Mike "Gabler" Gabler, Karla Cruz Godoy, Cody Assenmacher, Noelle Lambert, Sami Layadi, Jesse Lopez, Cassidy Clark, and Owen Knight.

In the new episode, contestants will plan new strategies to win the game and eliminate the biggest threat on the show. In the clip, Cassidy tells Cody:

“It’s time to start actually like getting out the big threats in this game.”

The next part of the clip reflects on the rivalry between Noelle and Sami, as he names Noelle as a possible vote. Noelle, in a confessional, says:

“Sami… I can’t freaking trust that guy.”

Viewers will also see Gabler planning to vote out Owen. Eventually, Cody and Jesse will team up to strategize.

Two castaways got eliminated in episode 9 of Survivor

In the previous episode of Survivor, What About the Big Girls, two more contestants were sent home after double eliminations. The synopsis of the show read:

“In a shocking double tribal council, two castaways are blindsided; a revenge plan begins to brew around camp after several castaways are left out of the last tribal council vote.”

In the last episode, the castaways were divided into two teams of five by a random draw. For the challenge, the teams had to hold a metal brace to keep the ball in place. If the player lowered the bar, the ball would drop from its perch, leading to elimination.

The longest-lasting player would achieve immunity, while the longest-lasting castaway would get peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for their team. They would also get the advantage of going to the Tribal Council. Cody and Karla won immunity, while Cody won the reward for his team.

Finally, at the Tribal Council, after the majority of the votes went to James, he was voted off the island. The rest of the team sided with Cassidy to send Ryan home, leading to a double elimination.

So far, the following contestants have been eliminated from the competition:

Week 1: Morriah Young

Week 2: Justine Brennan

Week 3: Nneka Ejere

Week 4: Lindsay Carmine

Week 5: Geo Bustamante

Week 6: Elisabeth "Elie" Scott

Week 7: Dwight Moore

Week 8: Jeanine Zheng

Week 9: Week 9: James Jones and Ryan Medrano

Tune in on Wednesday on CBS to watch the new episode of Survivor.

