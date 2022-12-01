"Major props": Fans shocked as Karla and Owen both win immunity and make history on Survivor

Survivor season 43 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour episode featured remaining castaways participating in reward and immunity challenges, formulate strategies and form alliances to secure their safety for another week and move forward. The competitiors will give it their all to fight for the title and the $1 million cash prize.

On this week's episode of Survivor, two contestants, Owen and Karla, won the Last Gasp challenge and won immunity for the first time in the history of the challenge of the competition. Never have contestants been able to last the challenge ever. Fans were shocked at the two of them winning the game. One tweeted:

tom @thom_ahs Wow that’s actually insanely impressive that Karla and Owen outlasted that challenge. Major props #Survivor #Survivor 43 Wow that’s actually insanely impressive that Karla and Owen outlasted that challenge. Major props #Survivor #Survivor43

Season 43 of the hit reality series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. While some castways have become fan favorites with their immaculate gameplay, others have been criticized for their performances. With the number of twists and turns at any point in the series, it can be anyone's game. Viewers will have to keep watching to find out who takes the title home.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled, Hiding in Plain Sight, reads:

"As the tide rises and falls, castaways hold their breath to find out who wins the immunity challenge; one castaway hides something in plain sight."

Owen and Karla won immunity on Survivor

On tonight's episode of Survivor, the cast members reeled from Noelle's elimination. Although Sami initially denied voting for Karla, he later came up with the truth about voting for his cast mate. While Karla stated that it was okay, she was skeptical about her position in the game and was scared. She was even more worried after Sami lied that it was her closest ally, Cassidy, who wanted to vote her out of the game.

Later on in the episode, the castaways received a boat mail which made them even more anxious. They expressed that every time they got the mail, they were worried about the repurcussions as it had the potential to change the whole game. As they opened the letter, host Jeff Probst had stated that an advantage awaited for them in the jungle and whoever found the same would benefit a lot.

The contestants instantly ran towards the jungle in an effort to find the advantage. Initially, they had a hard time looking for it and no matter how much effort they made, it was almost impossible for the castaways to find it. After a long search, some of them decided to group and find it together. However, it was Cody who eventually found the advantage.

As Cody read the letter, it stated that he had to pick one member for the Last Gasp challenge who he could think would win. If he lasted the challenge, he would automatically get immunity. However, if he wasn't able to win the game and the person whose name he would put down wins, then the Survivor contestant would automatically gain immunity and make it to the final six.

After much thought, he put Owen's name down. For the challenge, the contestants had to stay underwater for the longest time and had little time to breathe out of the water through the gates. As the tide kept increasing, some contestants including Gabler, Sami, and Jesse lost the challenge.

Eventually, Cody also couldn't stay underwater for long and lost, with Cassidy following him after a tough battle. Eventually, it was left to Karla and Owen to battle it out and win. However, both of them portrayed incredible skill to bear through the difficulty of the challenge and lasted enough time for the tide to die down.

For the first time in the history of the Last Gasp challenge on Survivor, not one but two people won. The duo were applauded by host Jeff Probst, following which they were given their immunity necklaces. Also, because Cody guessed Owen's name, he was automatically immune this week.

Fans react to two people winning immunity on Survivor

Fans took to social media to express their shock over the two people, Owen and Karla, and eventually Cody also winning immunity. Check out what they have to say.

grace @blckwidowbrgade wtf NO WAY they seriously had to end the challenge bc they both outlasted the tide thats insanewtf #survivor NO WAY they seriously had to end the challenge bc they both outlasted the tide thats insane 😭😭😭😭 wtf #survivor

Evan @HarrisHarrisev9 Karla and OWEN DID IT!!! WOW!!! DOUBLE IMMUNITY! They beat the challenge!!! #Survivor Karla and OWEN DID IT!!! WOW!!! DOUBLE IMMUNITY! They beat the challenge!!! #Survivor

nadia keith @nadiakeith13 absolutely insane performance from karla and owen damn. and cody is happy as hell LOL #Survivor absolutely insane performance from karla and owen damn. and cody is happy as hell LOL #Survivor

Nyx @honk__gamers karla and owen are insane that was so impressive #survivor karla and owen are insane that was so impressive #survivor

Season 43 of Survivor has been extremely dramatic with each passing episode. The castaways are giving it their all to advance in the reality competition. With the season already halfway through, there is only more to come. Who will outwin and outlast fellow cast members and take the title this year? Only time will tell.

Keep watching Survivor on CBS.

