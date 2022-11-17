"Sami is so bad at this game": Fans slam Sami for not playing his own game on Survivor

Survivor Season 43 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour episode witnessed the cast members participating in immunity challenges and making strategies with the new team members to secure their safety for the week. With the fear of double elimination, many decided to make big moves and planned to outwin and outlast fellow castmates.

On this week's episode of Survivor, Noelle decided to use her advantage to Owen's benefit and save him from elimination and vote out James. Sami, who was part of the conversation, blurted the plan out to Karla who had built a strong alliance with James. Fans slammed Sami for not being able to play his own game. One tweeted:

Season 43 of the hit reality competition has been extremely dramatic with many twists and turns along the way. The castaways are doing everything in their power to strategize and form alliances that will be better for them in the long run. Viewers will have to tune in to find out how it all pans out this season.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"In a shocking double tribal council, two castaways are blindsided; a revenge plan begins to brew around camp after several castaways are left out of the last tribal council vote."

Sami rats out Owen and Noelle's plan to Karla on Survivor

On this week's episode of Survivor, the cast members were in for a big surprise. The episode started with Owen expressing his frustration about being lied to by James at the last Tribal Council. Soon, the castaways assembled for their first immunity challenge, which was also a reward challenge this week.

For the immunity challenge, the teams had to participate in two teams of five castaways each. The red team comprised of Mike Gabler, Ryan Medrano, Cassidy Clark, Jesse Lopez, and Cody Assenmacher. While the blue team included Noelle Lambert, Karla Cruz Godoy, Owen Knight, Sami Layadi, and James Jones.

For the Survivor challenge, host Jeff Probst revealed that one contestant from each team would be winning immunity. In addition, the last individual to stand tall by the end of the challenge would win their team some PB&J. While the blue team saw Karla win despite her surgery, Cody was the last one standing, winning immunity as well as some food for his team.

Back at camp. the castaways instantly started plotting and creating strategies on who to vote out in the Tribal Council. In the red team's camp, Ryan and Gabler sat down with Cody and asked him to vote out Cassidy as she was a threat and had strong alliances with Karla and James as they were in the same Coco tribe.

Owen was a clear target amongst the members in the red team, considering Karla and James had an alliance. Owen and James got into a heated argument as the former confronted his cast mate for lying to him about the previous elimination on Survivor. Even though Karla tried to make peace, she realized that the damage was already done.

Although Owen was initially a clear target, Noelle later convinced him that she would be using her "steal-a-vote" advantage against Owen, however, she would vote for James. Sami, who was part of the conversation, went to Karla and blurted it out, shocking her of team members going against her own alliance member.

Sami realized that he respected Karla's opinion more and wanted to work with her. He tried to convince her to vote for James, which she felt would be a risky move and put her in the bad books of the Survivor majority.

Fans slammed Sami for not being able to plan well on Survivor

Fans took to social media disappointed with Sami for not playing his game and that he was unable to keep secrets. Check out what they have to say.

…Aaryn★ @CAMPIIDOLL sami literally just ruined noelles perfect plan james is gonna steal her advantage #Survivor #Survivor 43 sami literally just ruined noelles perfect plan james is gonna steal her advantage #Survivor #Survivor43

Ryan 🦈 @suRYvor Lol Sami gonna ruin this plan against James because Karla has an idol and didn’t tell the whole damn tribe like most people do lol #Survivor #Survivor 43 Lol Sami gonna ruin this plan against James because Karla has an idol and didn’t tell the whole damn tribe like most people do lol #Survivor #Survivor43

Aubrey Casey @aubreycatsy I feel like editing is being kind and Sami still sucks this bad #survivor I feel like editing is being kind and Sami still sucks this bad #survivor

Season 43 of Survivor gets dramatic with each passing episode. The risk of moving to Tribal Council is always a scary one and hence the castaways will be more alert now than ever before. Who will stand victorious in the end and manage to take the grand cash prize and the coveted title? Only time will tell.

Keep watching Survivor on CBS.

