What time will Survivor season 43 episode 11 air on CBS? Immunity challenge, release date, and more details explored

CBS' Survivor returns for another episode that will be sure to leave some islanders breathless. The upcoming segment will feature an immunity task that will possibly decide who the top 3 islanders are and can make a big difference in someone’s journey on the show.

SURVIVOR @survivorcbs 🏽 See you all next week and catch a brand new Another insane adventure on the island!🏽 See you all next week and catch a brand new @AmazingRaceCBS starting NOW!🏝 #Survivor Another insane adventure on the island!🙌🏽 See you all next week and catch a brand new @AmazingRaceCBS starting NOW!🏝 #Survivor https://t.co/hqLcMPK8xD

The upcoming episode will feature a water challenge, a target on someone’s back, and a boat mail. The letter could possibly carry a clue about an immunity idol. So far there have been three at play, one of which belongs to Karla, which she won before the merge.

Tune in on November 30, at 8 pm ET on CBS to watch the next episode of the much-loved reality show.

Survivor season 43 episode 11 set to bring back a challenge from season 26, titled Last Gasp?

Only seven islanders remain in the current season of Survivor and they have a chance to secure their position in the top three of season 43. Gabler is once again seen being out of sync with his cast members much like he has been for most of the season. While he may not entirely be in control of the game, if he wins this next challenge, he may not have to worry about how the other islanders see him.

The Survivor contestant still has a few friends that can possibly help him and his safest bet is Owen. In a promo uploaded on YouTube, he tells Owen that he has a plan in mind to get to the final three.

In his confessional, he said:

"I’m hiding in plain sight."

The short clip shows the crew receiving boat mail, which can mean that there’s an advantage up for grabs. The cast is seen rushing to figure out the clue that will help them gain the advantage, which may allow them to survive another day on the island.

In his confessional, Owen said:

"We just take off bats out of hell immediately."

The upcoming episode, titled Hiding in Plain Sight, will feature a water challenge that will leave the contestants out of breath. The show is possibly set to bring back a challenge that was seen in season 26, titled Last Gasp. As part of the challenge, the islanders on Survivor must swim under a steel grate and stay above water.

However, as the tide rises, they will be seen struggling to breathe. The last person to remain underneath to grate, wins, while for others, it may just be time to say goodbye.

Fans took to social media to discuss the upcoming challenge and were pleasantly surprised that Survivor is bringing back Last Gasp. The current season hasn’t received much praise due to the many changes to its format.

Several viewers feel that Survivor 43 hasn’t lived up to the level that the series has set in the past and that the tasks haven’t been challenging enough for the show to be as interesting. So when news broke that the series is set to bring back Last Gasp, fans took to Reddit to discuss the challenge.

One Reddit user stated:

"Everyone’s excited because the swells in Fiji cause huge waves, so this should be the hardest version yet."

Tune in to CBS on November 30, at 8 pm ET, to see what happens when Survivor contestants go underwater. Will they run out of breath before they can get immunity?

Poll : 0 votes