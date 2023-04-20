"Rigged": Married at First Sight fans shocked as Airris wins the couples retreat pageant

Episode 16 of Married at First Sight aired on Lifetime on Wednesday, April 19, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured the cast taking a trip down to the mountains for a couples reatreat and to celebrate Clint and Nicole's birthday. On the first night, the men took part in a pageant where they were judged based on their looks and their answers to some marriage-related questions.

The event was being judged by the ladies and hosted by Jasmine, who has been facing a lot of marital issues with Airris. Airris was previously just focused on a physical connection and refused to spend quality time with his wife.

However, in the pageant, he successfully impressed the ladies with his confident walk, even asking them to click his picture so that they could keep up "with the momentum."

He gave some not-so-serious answers in the Q&A round. When asked what advice he would give as a marriage counselor, he said that he would ask couples to find out what turns on their partner to love them properly. The other men spoke of happiness and self-love when giving the same answer.

Airris also advised the legal age of marriage to be increased to 30, adding that people below that age don't know who they are and pushing the age to 30 would decrease the divorce rate. Speaking of traditional marriage roles, he said that while women are being educated and can work, he would still fight any "bear" that comes into the home.

Married at First Sight fans were not at all impressed with his answers and were shocked when he was crowned as the Mr. Couples Retreat King. They also had doubts that the pageant was rigged as Airris was not a very good husband to Jasmine.

Married at First Sight fans wonder why the ladies crowned Airris as Mr. Couples Retreat King

Airris and Jasmine have not formed any emotional connection in the past two months. Airris was even shocked to learn that Jasmine had never cheated on anyone or had any orgy like he did.

Given his behavior so far, Married at First Sight fans could not understand why the ladies voted for him. They took to the internet to slam him for his answers.

Twan @blackgirlNesh I KNOW DAMN WELL AIRRIS AINT WIN THIS PAGEANT… he better NOT! #MAFS I KNOW DAMN WELL AIRRIS AINT WIN THIS PAGEANT… he better NOT! #MAFS

Hey J @jlbspark #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS

How did Airris win spouting pageant answers at best and lies at worse? How did Airris win spouting pageant answers at best and lies at worse? #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS How did Airris win spouting pageant answers at best and lies at worse?

#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS This fool Airris did not just win this competition. This fool Airris did not just win this competition. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS https://t.co/QGotTbVhNQ

WFree @Sunflowers1121 What “event” is Airris conveniently needing to be at? #MAFS What “event” is Airris conveniently needing to be at? #MAFS https://t.co/SwzMEGjpIx

He just exudes NOTHING.



nashville #MAFS Conclusion: Airris just has zero personality. He never smiles, he's not funny, he only has one tone in his voice, one expression on his face, and he's not endearing at all.He just exudes NOTHING. #MAFS nashville #MAFS Conclusion: Airris just has zero personality. He never smiles, he's not funny, he only has one tone in his voice, one expression on his face, and he's not endearing at all.He just exudes NOTHING.#MAFSnashville https://t.co/A9BL3nnngC

Airris leaves Jasmine alone to head to work

Jasmine made Airris take a photo of him pretending to sleep with the crown and the sachet. They meditated in the same room the next morning, but were seen sitting very far apart. Jasmine told the ladies that while she and Airris are on better terms than before, he still needs to spark a light in their relationship.

Airris praised Jasmine for her patience at the dinner table but had to leave for a work event after that, which led to an emotional goodbye.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

