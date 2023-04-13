"Stop Intervening": Married at First Sight fans slam Nicole as she once again tries to give advice to other couples

Episode 15 of Married at First Sight season 16 aired on Lifetime this Wednesday, April 12, at 8 pm ET. In the episode, the cast members were seen enjoying an outing when Nicole ruined the mood by interfering in other couples' matters. She told Airris about Jasmine crying at their last girls party and even commented on Shaquille not taking his wife's help for his issues.

Nicole asked Airris to "work harder" with Jasmine as she did not want to see her get so emotional. She also advised him to have conversations with his wife and become vulnerable.

Airris did not comment on this but looked irritated by Nicole's advice. When Shaquille opened up about being in a tough mental state in the past, Nicole asked him to use his wife as a "resource" to get over those feelings.

Calling it a mini-therapy session, Nicole thanked Shaquille for sharing such heavy stuff and commented that such feelings never go away. This caused tension in the group and Shaquille left the table.

He was upset that his wife did not say anything to Nicole as she made remarks about his mental health, causing a small fight between the couple.

After they returned, Nicole still did not stop talking and asked Kirstin if she had told Shaquille that she wanted him to be more "assertive." Married at First Sight fans slammed Nicole for intervening in other couples' marriage and their private matters.

Married at First Sight fans ask Nicole not to interfere in other people's marriages

This is not the first time Nicole has commented on other cast members' personal matters. She always holds group "meetings" and advises other couples on what to do. Nicole even accepted Clint's apology on behalf of all the cast members, when he said that he was attracted to "slender and athletic" women.

Married at First Sight fans slammed Nicole for always giving advice to other couples and asked her to work on her own marriage.

@romahfuckndaddy @RoRobandz Who died and left Nicole in charge #MAFS Who died and left Nicole in charge #MAFS

Courtney Kelly @courtneykellyxi #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs I woulda been told Nicole to leave her unsolicited advice at the door. Do not make recommendations to me girl. I'm good. I'd flip it on her so fast like let's talk about you Nicole I woulda been told Nicole to leave her unsolicited advice at the door. Do not make recommendations to me girl. I'm good. I'd flip it on her so fast like let's talk about you Nicole 👀 #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs

RJ @rj1975 #MAFS Nicole just became the de facto team leader. I wasn’t expecting that. #MarriedAtFirstSight Nicole just became the de facto team leader. I wasn’t expecting that. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS

Mrsjones🇨🇦🇺🇦 @Cajones0552 Personally I find Nicole annoying and she seems to have so many issues that instead of giving advice she should work on herself. #MAFS Personally I find Nicole annoying and she seems to have so many issues that instead of giving advice she should work on herself.#MAFS

Nicole was worried that Chris did not get to choose her

Nicole had a private conversation with Chris in the episode and told him that whenever she asks for some alone time, he should not leave her alone. She told him to reassure and validate her about the wedding. Nicole has been seen getting emotional about her past relationships in many episodes.

She told Pastor Cal that she was worried Chris did not “pick her” as they met through the snowmakers. Pastor reminded her that they picked each other when they signed up for the show and even Chris reassured her that he was not going to leave her.

