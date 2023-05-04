"It’s not adding up!": Married at First Sight fans think Kirsten is hiding something about her family

Married at First Sight season 16 episode 18, titled What's Our Safe Word?, aired on Lifetime this Wednesday, May 3, at 8 pm ET. In the episode, Shaquille complained to his friend about not being able to meet Kirsten's family even after eight weeks of being married. He was unsure if they could "grow" together without the support of Kirstin's family.

Kirstin, who met her brother in the episode, told Shaquille that she was inviting her family to their flat for a get-together. Shaquille was doubtful as to why it took them two months to "schedule" such an important meeting for Kirsten when his own family was available whenever he needed them.

Kirsten quickly changed the topic of the discussion and complained that he did not seem happy about coming home from work and did not even touch her. On the day of the meeting, Kirstin's brother had to go for some "work" so could not meet Shaquille. She did not even invite her father to the party, despite claiming that he was a good provider for her.

Shaquille was upset just to see Kirsten's mother at the party and wondered if this was all the family support he was going to have even after the decision day.

Married at First Sight fans also wondered if Kirstin was hiding anything about her family as things were "not adding up."

Ms.McCrimmon @Sweet_ELEY Kirsten lied about her family! It’s obvious that she is ashamed of them! That’s why Shaq has yet to meet them! It’s not adding up! #mafs Kirsten lied about her family! It’s obvious that she is ashamed of them! That’s why Shaq has yet to meet them! It’s not adding up! #mafs

Married at First Sight fans think Kirstin does not want her husband to meet her family

In a previous episode, Kirstin had mentioned how her parents were together until she was eight and how her father was an excellent provider for the kids. She wanted the same from her husband but did not let Shaquille meet her father.

In the episode, Kirstin's brother joked about their father meeting Shaquille, saying that she should be sure about having the "right guy" before letting the two hang out together.

Married at First Sight fans felt that something was off about Kirstin's family. Some fans also questioned if she herself was serious about Shaquille.

Camille @CamistheOne10 #MarriedAtFirstSight #Marriedatfirstsightnashville For Kirsten to be acting like Beyonce all the time her family is kind of hood… something isn’t coming together.. #MAFS For Kirsten to be acting like Beyonce all the time her family is kind of hood… something isn’t coming together.. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight #Marriedatfirstsightnashville https://t.co/P8uXcsmdq0

Van Van Fan @LeeJohn_BNS #MAFS Kirsten and what we've seen with her family dynamic throughout the season is weird. It's nothing like she describes it to be. Is she being delusional about her family dynamic? #MarriedAtFirstSight Kirsten and what we've seen with her family dynamic throughout the season is weird. It's nothing like she describes it to be. Is she being delusional about her family dynamic? #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS

Synthia Nicole @SynthiaGreen



She’s not invested so they not wasting their time on a marriage they know won’t last Kirsten be telling her family the real off cameraShe’s not invested so they not wasting their time on a marriage they know won’t last #MAFS Kirsten be telling her family the real off cameraShe’s not invested so they not wasting their time on a marriage they know won’t last #MAFS

KeYuanna Greenleaf™ @KEYW0RD #MarriedAtFirstSight I don’t like the way Kirsten’s family is treating Shaq ☹️. Got me feeling bad for a man. Ugh. #MAFS I don’t like the way Kirsten’s family is treating Shaq ☹️. Got me feeling bad for a man. Ugh. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight

Boone Jackson's Chain @garyscott1500 #MAFS So you saying it took almost 8 weeks for Kirsten's family to visit them, only for it to be her mom. Something in the bacon ain't pork #MarriedAtFirstSight So you saying it took almost 8 weeks for Kirsten's family to visit them, only for it to be her mom. Something in the bacon ain't pork #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS

Jamelyn @Angeljami

It real… Kirsten’s lying about her family… I can’t stand when people can’t just keepIt real… #MAFS Kirsten’s lying about her family… I can’t stand when people can’t just keepIt real… #MAFS

Shaquille and Kirstin go to church together

In the episode, Kirstin and Shaquille went to church together to make sure that their spiritual connection was "pushing" them together. Shaquille revealed that he used to go to church every Sunday as a child and asked Kirstin to also make it a routine with him.

Kirstin agreed to do so and prayed to God to "fix" their marriage, which was on a challenging path. She confessed to her brother that Shaquille and he had no physical or emotional connection, which she wanted to build.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes