"Lost her mind": Married at First Sight fans slam Kirsten as she asks Shaquille to buy her a house

By Bhavya Kamra
Modified Mar 30, 2023 10:05 IST
Will Kirsten and Shaquille decide to stay together after 2 months? (Image via mafslifetime/ Instagram)
Married at First Sight season 16 episode 13, titled I'm Not Acting Crazy With You Tonight, aired on Lifetime on Wednesday, March 29, at 8 pm ET. The two-hour-long episode featured four couples who got married without knowing their respective partners, trying to connect with each other with just days left until the decision day. They have to decide whether they want to stay married or get divorced after just two months of the wedding.

Kirsten and Shaquille, one of the couples, saw a $2.9 million house together and talked about a possible future there, including kids running around the space. Shaquille said that he could see himself buying a house in the future but was shocked when Kirsten asked him to do it after his lease expires, which was in three months.

Shaquille revealed that he was still paying for his degree and needed to make sure that he was financially secure before making such a big purchase. Kirsten further shocked him by stating that he was the only one who would pay for the property and that her name would be added to the official deed, mentioning that it was like a push gift.

Kirsten realized that Shaquille was under a lot of pressure and told him later on that many of her friends' husbands bought them expensive stuff. Shaquille replied that she was not married to them and asked her not to compare their marriage to others.

Kirsten then turned her words around, implying that she was just joking, and that they would buy a house together when they wanted to. Married at First Sight fans slammed her for asking Shaquille for a house after just being married for a month as strangers.

Kirsten has truly lost her mind, she finally show this man a hint of affection and think she’s now owed a whole house in 3 months #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS https://t.co/qvgecaCmT0

Married at First Sight fans slam Kirsten for her demands

Kirsten was not very open to her husband from the beginning of their marriage. She refused to let him kiss her and said in a confessional that she was not attracted to him.

Married at First Sight fans felt that Kirsten was being manipulative and slammed her for asking for a house when she was not even being affectionate to Shaquille.

Something about showing Shaquille this house seems manipulative. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight
Kirsten, when your daddy bought that house, it probably cost 40k, max. Today, you're looking at half a million to buy a house which is WHY both spouses need to be working and paying for it. It's not the same time so it can't be the same rules. #mafs
Wait…a house is a push gift? #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS
It’s 3 weeks before decision day and Kirsten just kissed Shaquille and now she discussing about Shaquille buying them a house #MarriedAtFirstSight #MarriedAtFirstSightNashville #MAFSnashville #MAFShttps://t.co/8rj5OTPczh
Kirsten can't even fully furnish her apartment but she wants Shaq to buy HER a house... #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSightNashville #MAFSNashville #MarriedAtFirstSight https://t.co/6jYLri2E23
If you want to stay married, you gotta like your husband and stay married, Kirsten… Not you talking about him having to buy you a house. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSightNashville https://t.co/CGLwwuqsdD
Kirsten ain’t even bringing her real self to the table and wants this man to buy her a house #mafs #marriedatfirstsight
Kirsten you don’t even like your husband and you’re asking him to buy you a house #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSightNashville #MAFSnashville https://t.co/sJSYHurS5L
Imagined getting curved for over a month and then being forced to buy a house #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS https://t.co/osfEa0xDYw

Shaquille and Kirsten had a tough conversation about their issues

Shaquille said that Kirsten always had high expectations from him, like asking him to stop making jokes, and he always tried to fulfill them. However, Kirsten often backtracked and refused to acknowledge that she ever said those things.

Kirsten, on the other hand, felt that Shaquille was blowing things out of proportion and that they would only buy their house whenever they wanted to. Shaquille was bothered by his wife's attitude.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal
