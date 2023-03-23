5 most expensive Handbags in the world 

Expensive handbags are a lot of women's most-priced possessions. Yet, for some women, handbags serve as much more than a utilitarian accessory; they're a means of self-expression, showing off their affluence, and highlighting their individuality.

Many high fashion brands have introduced some of the most elite and expensive handbags for women who would like to add more panache to their handbag collection.

However, amongst all the expensive world-class handbags, there are still a few that are still a dream for many women. Here is a list of the five most expensive handbags in the world.

The Hermès Himalaya Birkin and 4 other handbags that'll require you to 'break the bank'

1) Debbie Wingham's Upcycled Easter Egg Purse

Siglov Freudivan @DerangedRadio Debbie Wingham bag costs $6.7million made from upcycled designer Hermès scarf and Cartier earrings dlvr.it/R2Wt13 Debbie Wingham bag costs $6.7million made from upcycled designer Hermès scarf and Cartier earrings dlvr.it/R2Wt13 https://t.co/9tRo82G63t

Debbie Wingham, a celebrity couturier, is renowned for her extravagant custom orders. She designed this $6.7 million purse in 2019 for an unknown US client who also sent some of her old jewels and scarves for the British designer to incorporate into the design.

A silk Hermès scarf and 8,000 diamonds line the $6.7 million emu egg, while a 24-karat gold "nest" by Italian designer Alessandro Galanti serves as the bag's exterior shell, adorned with three flawless pink diamonds (worth $1.9 million) and two flawless white diamonds (worth about $265,000.) A pair of $40,000 Cartier earrings serve as the clasp.

2) Hermès Himalaya Birkin

𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙮𝙧𝙤𝙨𝙚 @moontides_ Croc skin, white gold, and diamonds.

The Hermès Himalaya Birkin bag is said to be the rarest and most desirable handbag in the world Croc skin, white gold, and diamonds.The Hermès Himalaya Birkin bag is said to be the rarest and most desirable handbag in the world https://t.co/aXZvwNeWT6

While the Himalaya Kelly bag is rumored to be "The Rarest Handbag in the World," the gorgeous Hermès Himalaya Birkin bag is regarded as the handbag collector's Holy Grail. So how did this handbag get such a reputation? The fabrication of this wearable work of art, which is a stunning combination of excellent design and first-rate materials, holds the key to the question.

The bag is made from Nile crocodile hide that has been meticulously colored to mimic the Himalayan mountains. The 2010 Matte Himalaya Niloticus crocodile diamond Birkin with 18-karat white gold and diamond hardware was the priciest Himalaya Birkin to date. It sold at Christie's for $379,261.

3) Louis Vuitton Tribute Patchwork Bag

coochie coins @94GRACES beyoncé with a louis vuitton patchwork tribute bag wearing a ms. kelly album t-shirt beyoncé with a louis vuitton patchwork tribute bag wearing a ms. kelly album t-shirt https://t.co/4k8du3koIj

The Tribute Patchwork is one of Louis Vuitton's famous designs, created by Marc Jacobs when he was the brand's creative director. These bags were sold for $45,000.

A lot of expensive handbag lovers do not remember ever seeing somebody with this bag in public. But Beyoncé has the winning ticket because she owns and uses one of the 24 Louis Vuitton Tribute Patchwork Bags.

4) Chanel Diamond Forever Classic Bag

Jess Love @LetsJessShop The Chanel Diamond Forever Classic Bag priced for $261,000 adorned with 3.56 carats,334 diamonds,& white alligator skin http://t.co/lYsM6YJO The Chanel Diamond Forever Classic Bag priced for $261,000 adorned with 3.56 carats,334 diamonds,& white alligator skin http://t.co/lYsM6YJO

This handbag holds the title of one of the priciest luxury purses in the world, with only 13 pieces made available globally. The 3.56-carat Chanel Diamond Forever Classic Bag made its debut in December 2007 with 18-carat white gold hardware, 334 diamonds weighing a total of 3.56 carats, and white alligator leather.

Only five of these expensive handbags are available in the United States for a price of $261,000. Although these handbags are exceedingly expensive, they are masterpieces and works of art, and owning one would be comparable to possessing a Picasso for an art collector, as only 13 were manufactured.

5) Fuchsia Diamond-Studded Hermès Birkin

Àpèké @a_p_e_k_e 8. FUCHSIA DIAMOND-STUDDED HERMES BIRKIN - USD 222,000



This handbag comes in Fuchsia colour and features eye-catching 18-carat white gold and diamonds. It was sold during an auction of Christie’s in Hong Kong in 2015 for 1.72 million Hong Kong dollars. 8. FUCHSIA DIAMOND-STUDDED HERMES BIRKIN - USD 222,000This handbag comes in Fuchsia colour and features eye-catching 18-carat white gold and diamonds. It was sold during an auction of Christie’s in Hong Kong in 2015 for 1.72 million Hong Kong dollars. https://t.co/LewlSu3PRz

The Diamond-Studded fuchsia purse costs $222,000 and is one of the most expensive and sought-after handbags, with a six-year backlog.

Hermès Fuchsia Diamond-Studded Birkin handbag is crafted from genuine crocodile leather with 18k white gold hardware.

These are the top five most expensive handbags in the world. Let us know in the comment section which handbag you'd prefer to add to your fashion vision board!

