"So annoying": Why are Married at First Sight fans slamming Nicole in episode 19?

Episode 19 of Married at First Sight season 16 aired on Lifetime this Wednesday, May 10, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured Nicole and Chris' last date before the decision day where the couple has to announce whether they want to stay married or get divorced. While things seemed to be normal between the two, Nicole asked Chris a question that soured his mood.

She asked Chris about their future living situation post-decision day as she felt that it was a huge commitment and if they can't decide their future plans, there must be something wrong in their marriage. Chris was shocked by this and confessed that he wanted to think about the same after the decision day, taking things "one day at a time."

Nicole soon changed the topic and added that she herself did not want to make a decision on how she felt today. Chris wanted to wait for a while as a house was a very big "financial" decision that could impact them in a lot of ways.

Nicole and Chris also talked about not just living in a "happy bubble " in their marriage and not becoming way too "comfortable" with each other over time.

Despite their conversation, Nicole told the other ladies that she was afraid that Chris might "lose himself" in trying to take care of her. She also added that she hoped Chris did not get "afraid to say no" for the sake of her happiness on decision day.

Married at First Sight fans called out Nicole for asking such a big question even before the couple made their final decision.

Married at First Sight fans slam Nicole for pressurizing Chris to say yes to her

Nicole has asked Chris several times about his thoughts on decision day as she wants to know his answer. Married at First Sight fans slammed Nicole for creating an issue out of thin air and felt that she will make Chris change his feelings for her due to this behavior.

Is it crazy that I think Chris will get tired of Nicole? #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs

Ok, Nicole - I love you but…"I don't want Chris to say yes, just to say, Yes." Then why do you push for the "yes" and also the details about the move-in so much? #MAFS

Girl…he's going to say yes just calm down before it's too late #mafs

being nice don't equal a push over I don't see Chris just letting Nicole say or do anything crazy with him #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS

How can Nicole expect Chris to make a decision about living together if she acts wishy washy about decision day. #MAFS

What happened on Married at First Sight season 16 episode 19?

Lifetime's description of the episode reads:

"With Decision Day around the corner, one husband's lingering doubts leave his wife wondering if he will ever be satisfied; meanwhile, a group of flirtatious singles gives the wives a glimpse at what life after Decision Day could look like."

This week on Married at First Sight, Mackinley revealed that he slid into Gina’s DM and said that he might ask her out if she refused to marry Clint. The couples enjoyed some alone time while doing some activities like singing and visiting a ranch. Airris revealed that he had decided what he was going to say on decision day.

Pastor Cal told Kirsten and Shaquille that they had the potential to be a “power couple.” The girls and boys then enjoyed a fun night out where a man asked out Jasmine.

Lifetime airs fresh episodes of Married at First Sight every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on the network's website one day after the television broadcast.

