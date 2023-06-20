Netflix's Let's Get Divorced: Cast list and characters explored

Netflix's upcoming Japanese drama show, Let's Get Divorced, is expected to premiere on the streaming platform on Thursday, June 22, 2023. The series tells the story of a high-profile couple who believe they're no longer in love and want to get divorced. However, it isn't as simple as they'd imagined as numerous events keep them together.

The official synopsis of the show, according to Netflix's YouTube channel reads:

"A politician and his actress wife have been married for five years... but their domestic bliss now faces a crisis, including a fling, an affair and potential divorce! What should be an issue between just the two of them causes an uproar that sweeps up everyone in their orbit! Where will this dizzy divorce drama end up?"

The show's cast is led by Tori Matsuzaka and Riisa Naka, along with various others who essay key supporting roles. Noted writers Kankurô Kudô and Shizuka Ôishi serve as the writers of the show.

Let's Get Divorced cast list: Who stars in Netflix's Japanese drama show?

1) Tori Matsuzaka as Taishi Shoji

Tori Matsuzaka dons the lead role of Taishi Shoji in Netflix's upcoming show. Taishi is a politician who's known for leading a life of complete debauchery. He's no longer in love with his wife and is looking forward to getting a divorce from her. It'll be interesting to see how his character would be explored in the series.

Tori Matsuzaka looks quite impressive in the trailer for Let's Get Divorced and promises to deliver a powerful performance. He's well-known for his appearances in various other TV shows and movies like Last of the Wolves, If I'd kissed her, and In Those Days, to name a few.

2) Riisa Naka as Yui Kurosawa

Riisa Naka essays the character of Yui Kurosawa in the new Netflix drama series. Yui is a prominent actress known for her raw charisma and stunning looks. Like her husband Taishi, she also wants to get divorced and it's their journey towards separation that forms the crux of the story.

Apart from Let's Get Divorced, Riisa Naka has appeared in Tokyo MER: Mobile Emergency Room: The Movie, TOKYO MER: Mobile Emergency Room, and Alice in Borderland, among many more.

3) Ryo Nishikido as Kyoji Kano

Ryo Nishikido portrays the role of Kyoji Kano in Let's Get Divorced. Kyoji Kano is a highly charismatic artist. Apart from that, more details about his character are currently being kept under tight wraps. His other acting credits include I Didn't Love You Because I Was a Family, But I Loved You as a Family, The Scythian Lamb, My Loser Husband, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the series also stars numerous others in key supporting/minor roles:

Yuka Itaya as Kaoru Inden

Arata Furuta as Henry K. Ishihara

Koji Yamamoto as Go Soda

Reiko Takashima

Shin Yazawa

Fûju Kamio

The official trailer for the series maintains a quirky and dramatic tone and fans can look forward to a thoroughly entertaining experience. It is expected to explore various themes like existentialism, love, and marriage, among other things.

Don't forget to catch Let's Get Divorced on Netflix on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

