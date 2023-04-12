Are Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards still together? Netflix star reveals they’ll address their divorce rumors on RHOBH season 13

RHOBH, aka Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, couple Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have been surrounded by multiple rumors of divorce and cheating for over a year. In a recent podcast, the Buying Beverly Hills star revealed that he and his wife would address the rumors in the upcoming season 13. He stated that it would be one of Kyle’s storylines.

Mauricio recently appeared on Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge's Two T's In a Pod. He was asked questions regarding his marriage and opinion on his sister-in-law Kathy Hilton’s infamous feud with Lisa Rinna from season 12.

Responding to the podcasters’ question whether the Netflix star and Kyle are getting divorced, Mauricio said:

“We're not getting divorced. I mean, it's so dumb."

Hence, the couple is still together. The divorce rumors started after Kyle was photographed without her wedding ring at an event. The two married in 1996 and are parents to four daughters: Farrah, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia.

Mauricio revealed that RHOBH co-stars brought up divorce rumors

While answering Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge's questions on Two T's In a Pod, Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky revealed who brought up divorce rumors to Kyle Richards.

He said:

“It was addressed by the girls. They bought it up. They really bought it up to Kyle.”

The girls he was referring to were the RHOBH co-stars. He further stated that it “kinda su**ed” knowing that the cast mates were talking about the rumors even when they knew what was going on in reality.

Referring to an article on Kyle Richards not wearing her wedding ring, Mauricio explained:

"That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it's a storyline. So there's definitely some stories out there, and Kyle and I address it, and we'll take it from there. It is what it is.”

He mentioned having “thick skin” to “be on these shows.” Earlier, netizens targeted the couple and Dorit Kemsley over cheating. They claimed Mauricio cheated on Kyle with Dorit. The rumors were addressed in RHOBH season 12, and the three reality TV stars frequently debunked them in interviews.

Teddi and Tamra didn’t leave Mauricio with just one question. On their recent podcast episode, they asked him about Kathy Hilton’s meltdown.

The real estate broker first mentioned that he didn’t hear the meltdown despite being in the same house. He further said:

“I did come out late and saw Rinna super distressed, super stressed.”

When asked whether he thought Lisa Rinna was lying about the meltdown, he said no.

For those unaware, Kathy had a meltdown when the ladies went on a girls’ trip to Aspen organized by Kyle and Mauricio. While returning, Lisa told the group that Kathy insulted Bravo and talked ill about her sister, Kyle.

Lisa escalated the matter by throwing shade at Kathy on the show and on social media. The latter addressed the situation at the RHOBH season 12 reunion, where she blasted Lisa for creating a rift between the two sisters.

While Lisa has now quit RHOBH, it is unclear whether Kathy will return to the Bravo show. However, she and Kyle’s sister Kim Richards will make their comebacks in the upcoming season.

In addition to her, RHOBH season 13's confirmed cast list will include Kyle, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff. New faces will also join the group.

RHOBH season 13 full cast list and release date are yet to be announced.

