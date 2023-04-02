"Stop making Teddi happen": Fans react after Teddi Mellencamp reveals she was asked to return to RHOBH

Teddi Mellencamp recently shocked the listeners of her Two T’s In a Pod podcast when she shared in the latest episode that she was asked to return to RHOBH. She dropped the bombshell while discussing the fact that many former RHOBH alums like Camille Grammer, Denise Richards, and Kim Richards were seen filming scenes for the show’s upcoming season 13.

While Teddi did not reveal many details about who contacted her, she apparently told the showmakers at the time that she was unavailable. She also shared the possibility of joining the cast of RHOC as her husband reportedly wants to move there.

Even her co-podcaster, Tamra Judge, who was shocked by the revelation, pushed her for more information, but Teddi did not say anything more.

For the unversed, Teddi Mellencamp was a main cast member of RHOBH for seasons 8, 9 and 10. She was later fired as the Bravo “network (was) not impressed with her performance on the show.” Teddi had reportedly received the news via her manager that the contract was not renewed, leaving her blindsided.

Meanwhile, fans were not pleased with the recent news that they learned from Teddi's podcast. Many did not want to see her return to RHOBH as according to them, she does not provide any major storyline.

giorgio 🐉🀄️🃏 @Giorgioch6_ @housewives911 #RHOBH why do they keep shoving teddi down our throats?! stop making teddi happen, it’s not going to happen! 🤣 @housewives911 #RHOBH why do they keep shoving teddi down our throats?! stop making teddi happen, it’s not going to happen! 🤣😂

"Hell no we don't want Teddi back": RHOBH fans slam Bravo network for asking Teddi Mellencamp to return

Fans suspected that the show was getting boring by the day and that was why the star was asked to return to the series. Earlier in her appearances on the reality show, Teddi's dietplan faced a lot of backlash and she was also slammed for making some rude remarks to Denise Richards. Other than that, Teddi did not do anything substantial, according to many, in her seasons' appearance on the show.

Cadye Picklesimer @DaRealSlimCadye @housewives911 RHOBH is struggling and they choose to bring in Teddi?🥱 @housewives911 RHOBH is struggling and they choose to bring in Teddi?🥱

cesar @trashpopsong RHOBH so stale this new season they’re even asking Teddi to come back… RHOBH so stale this new season they’re even asking Teddi to come back…https://t.co/PZ2EMGdRIX

KJ Bennett @KJB_Media



But producers think having Teddi make a guest appearance is going to compel folks to tune in?

Really? No, seriously? @JaysRealityBlog I get it. They're calling in previous #RHOBH cast members to shake things up because the existing cast is a snoozefest and won't keep viewers engaged.But producers think having Teddi make a guest appearance is going to compel folks to tune in?Really? No, seriously? @JaysRealityBlog I get it. They're calling in previous #RHOBH cast members to shake things up because the existing cast is a snoozefest and won't keep viewers engaged.But producers think having Teddi make a guest appearance is going to compel folks to tune in?Really? No, seriously? 😂😂😂

JVM 🇲🇽 @Chrissycringe Bringing even Teddi to film for the new #RHOBH season only shows how much support they will need after Rinna’s departure #IsaidWhatisaid Bringing even Teddi to film for the new #RHOBH season only shows how much support they will need after Rinna’s departure #IsaidWhatisaid https://t.co/uHGLL2Xuon

Rosanna @Roe30111524 Teddi better not be filming the new season who would ask her back ? #Rhobh Teddi better not be filming the new season who would ask her back ? #Rhobh

When one Twitterati wrote that the reality star was trying to insert herself in the show and that nobody wanted her, she hit back by replying that everyone always has her name in their tweets.

Teddi Mellencamp @TeddiMellencamp @JunkiesReality @JaysRealityBlog Nobody wants me yet you've always got my name in your tweets. Love my fans! @JunkiesReality @JaysRealityBlog Nobody wants me yet you've always got my name in your tweets. Love my fans!

When another said that Teddi’s “shock jock” personality was off-putting, the former RHOBH star replied that random people can say anything they want but she cannot.

Teddi Mellencamp @TeddiMellencamp 2ndBfastAllDay @2ndBfastAllDay @TeddiMellencamp @thecarlosking_ @TherealCANDIACE Real talk though, you literally will respond to anyone. And your new shock jock personality is even more off putting than the last. @TeddiMellencamp @thecarlosking_ @TherealCANDIACE Real talk though, you literally will respond to anyone. And your new shock jock personality is even more off putting than the last. My fave thing about Twitter: random people can say all they want about me yet when I respond they try to make that an issue. Make it make sense. twitter.com/2ndBfastAllDay… My fave thing about Twitter: random people can say all they want about me yet when I respond they try to make that an issue. Make it make sense. twitter.com/2ndBfastAllDay…

Teddi Mellencamp almost divorced her husband

On her March 27 episode of the Two Ts In A Pod podcast, Teddi revealed that she and her husband Eddie Judge faced some power struggles in 2017, which caused them to go their “worst absolute phase” in marriage. Teddi Mellencamp, who has been working since she was 17, had to leave work to undergo IVF while her husband worked.

This made her start “hating” the latter and even “resent” him. She even thought of divorcing him but then realized that:

"Once I started loving myself again, we could start loving each other because when I don’t love myself we don’t love each other."

Eddie, on his part, revealed that the show brought him and his wife closer as it helped them work towards their marriage together. He further added:

"Everybody said the show is going to divide you, instead it actually united us. It’s the importance of when you actually work on your marriage you’ll remember how much you love it."

Before the show, Teddi Mellencamp was even thinking about how to tell everyone that she was getting a divorce. She and Eddie tied the knot in 2011 and have three children -- Slate, Dove, and Cruz -- together.

Teddi has not yet confirmed if she will join the cast of RHOC after moving to Orange County.

