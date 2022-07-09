“Justice for Noella”: Fans react to RHOC stars Noella Bergener and Jennifer Armstrong’s exit announcement

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) welcomed two newcomers last year — Noella Bergener and Dr. Jennifer Armstrong. The ladies recently announced on their social media handles that they have quit the show.

The season also saw OG star Heather Dubrow returning to the RHOC clan. Since Episode 1, she didn’t get along with Noella, and the two have passed snarky comments at each other throughout the season. Noella was also targeted by Jennifer, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson on the show.

From co-stars' hatred to struggling with her divorce, the new reality TV star faced a lot of challenges on the Bravo show. Viewers, however, enjoyed watching her and thus were disappointed when she announced her exit. They shared their opinions on Twitter stating that they wanted justice for Noella as she didn’t deserve to not be a part of the Bravo family.

One tweet read:

"JUSTICE FOR NOELLA."

Her post, shared on her Instagram story, read:

"After a wild season of ups and downs, I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

BE YOU! @TonyTheeG I stanned Noella since she joined season 16! That was my girl! I'm bummed about her leaving #RHOC I stanned Noella since she joined season 16! That was my girl! I'm bummed about her leaving #RHOC!

She has also changed her Instagram username from noellarhoc to noellabergener.

Fans want Noella back, but are fine with Jennifer’s exit

One of the major dramas in Season 16 revolved around Noella Bergener after her now-ex-husband James Bergener left her and their autistic son. He, later, filed for divorce, leaving her heartbroken. She also dealt with the loss of her estranged father before she had the chance to reconnect with him. Throughout the season, she was seen struggling to deal with her emotions, which included anger as well.

Noella didn’t get along with Heather Dubrow, which fans pointed out as one of the reasons behind her exit. They expressed their thoughts on Twitter, stating that Noella did not deserve to be excluded from the show. Take a look some of the fan reactions:

Aye @aj_muartistry #noella from #RHOC needs justice. Lol. These girls are haters on Noella. All of these girls are little rats. Can you be less obvious that you are kissing Heather’s ass and grab your own storyline please. #noella from #RHOC needs justice. Lol. These girls are haters on Noella. All of these girls are little rats. Can you be less obvious that you are kissing Heather’s ass and grab your own storyline please.

Producers: let's drop Noella because Karen..oops.. Heather is unhappy.



Why are they listening to someone who couldn't manage her own acting career. #RHOC ratings tanked, people wanted Gina gone, and they didn't like Heather.Producers: let's drop Noella because Karen..oops.. Heather is unhappy.Why are they listening to someone who couldn't manage her own acting career. #RHOC ratings tanked, people wanted Gina gone, and they didn't like Heather.Producers: let's drop Noella because Karen..oops.. Heather is unhappy.Why are they listening to someone who couldn't manage her own acting career.

While viewers wanted Noella back, they were fine with Jennifer Armstrong’s exit. The latter was not as entertaining as her fellow housewives. She was seen far away in the corner in most of the major dramas. The only plotline that slightly worked for her was her marriage struggle with Ryne Holliday.

She announced her exit on Instagram with a photo of her RHOC poster look and a caption that mentioned:

“My family and my work are the most important aspects of my life, so I am stepping away from RHOC and focusing on them.”

Take a look at how fans reacted to her exit announcement:

Mad Beefs @MadBeefs #rhobh Jen Armstrong will go down in history as the most boring housewife of all time. She brought less to the show than Teddi. She didn’t even speak at the reunion #rhoc Jen Armstrong will go down in history as the most boring housewife of all time. She brought less to the show than Teddi. She didn’t even speak at the reunion #rhoc #rhobh https://t.co/55tglG7E9J

kidd 😈 @kiddydimmy Idgaf about Jen leaving, miss girl was boring asf but Noella is a whole different story… she was the only one who wouldn’t back down from Heather and was funny, imma miss her #RHOC Idgaf about Jen leaving, miss girl was boring asf but Noella is a whole different story… she was the only one who wouldn’t back down from Heather and was funny, imma miss her #RHOC https://t.co/qN5FmFL4zf

Droo @droosion 🤣 I will miss the mess of Noella though. Love that Dr. Jen is pretending it was her choice.🤣 I will miss the mess of Noella though. #RHOC Love that Dr. Jen is pretending it was her choice. 😂🤣 I will miss the mess of Noella though. #RHOC https://t.co/y7fWVf620o

RHOC Season 17 cast

While Jennifer Armstrong’s exit speculations have been doing the rounds for a long time, Noella’s news shocked fans. It is unknown whether the ladies voluntarily left the show or were fired. Earlier, rumors were milled that Gina Kirschenheiter was also asked to pack her bags, however, no confirmed reports have been released.

RHONYBravo @rhony_bravo I’m sorry I’m so mad that Gina survived this shakeup and Noella didn’t. Absolutely ridiculous #RHOC I’m sorry I’m so mad that Gina survived this shakeup and Noella didn’t. Absolutely ridiculous #RHOC

Meanwhile, the cast members who will return to Season 17 includes Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson and most probably Kirschenheiter. Only time will tell whether Bravo will hire new faces for the next season or bring back some old cast members.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is a reality TV show that captures the day-to-day drama happening in the lives of rich housewives from Orange County. The official synopsis of the show reads:

“A group of upper-class housewives residing in one of the wealthiest communities of Southern California lead a lavish lifestyle.”

RHOC Season 16 premiered on December 1, 2021, and ended on April 27, 2022. The release date and more details of the next season are yet to be announced.

