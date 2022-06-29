How did feud between Vicki Gunvalson and Teddi Mellencamp start? Details of Real Housewives stars’ fight explored

Former cast member of Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) Vicki Gunvalson has been involved in a major with the former star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH), Teddi Mellencamp. It all started when Vicki's co-star Tamra Judge threw her under the bus on an episode of the podcast Two T's in a Pod that she hosts with Teddi.

As per Tamra's statement on the podcast, Vicki called Teddi "boring" while the stars filmed Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club (RHUGT2). Vicki then went on record with Entertainment Tonight to state that although she never knew the RHOBH star, she never liked her. Since then, there has been a considerable amount of interaction that has led to multiple tweets from both the housewives.

Timeline of Vicki Gunvalson and Teddi Mellencamp's feud

Vicki Gunvalson has been the OG of Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) since its inception in 2006. However, the star was demoted to a "friend of" before Season 14. Unhappy with the same, she exited ahead of the season premiere.

Three seasons later, Teddi Mellencamp was forced to leave Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH). However, she made a comeback in Season 8 of the show and fans were excited to get to know her better.

But she was labeled as "boring and not housewife material." Following her departure from the series, she launched the podcast alongside former RHOC star Tamara Judge.

After Vicki confessed to not liking Teddi in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the RHOBH alum shot back by posting a clip of the same on her Instagram and captioned it as:

"I can only hope @vickigunvalson got paid in gas cards cause her love tank seems like it’s stuck on empty lately. Hope this post doesn’t have her calling my @iheartradio boss to try and take my job again…😂 @bricesander"

After Teddi claimed that the RHOC alum tried to take her job, Vicki responded to the same in the comments and said:

“What the heck?? I never tried to ‘take your job’. I’m good honey… I have a career @coto.insurance and work with @debtcom. Oh… and my love tank is full and it’s not stuck on empty at all. That was rude! Please don’t use me for content on your podcast please.”

Teddi then took to Twitter to throw shade at the RHOC star by throwing a subtle hit at the latter's cancer scam scandal with ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers. During RHOC Season 10, Brooks had forged medical documents to make it look like he was a cancer patient at the City of Hope clinic.

In her tweet, the RHOBH star said:

"Any other Bravo fans watching I Love That for You on Showtime with Vanessa Bayer? It’s about a girl who scams her way into a job by lying about having cancer. Just feels so familiar."

Thus began social media warfare between the two housewives. Teddi's shade didn't sit well with the RHOC alum, and she replied to the tweet by saying:

"Wow…Low blow! You know nothing about what transpired with my x. This is why you only lasted 3 years… ME…14!"

To make matters worse, Teddi responded to the tweet and said:

"Well if we’re talking numbers, could you let us all know where you were on January 6th?"

The RHOBH alum insinuated that Vicki was storming the Capitol on January 6 after former President Donald Trump was defeated in the 2020 presidential election.

In an interview with Page Six, the RHOC alum responded to the statement by stating that Teddi had "lost her mind."

“The fact that Teddi would stoop so low asking where I was on Jan. 6 just shows her ignorance and why I said, ‘I don’t like her’ even before that comment. I’ve seen her talk this way about other women, and quite frankly, I want nothing to do with people like her.”

Vicki shut down the RHOBH star's accusation by stating that she was at her condo in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, from December 29, 2020, to January 15, 2021. Her Instagram account also went on to show that she was indeed in Mexico when former President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol.

