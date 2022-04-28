“Reunion was a snoozer”: Fans criticize RHOC reunion and call it “worst”

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) ended with a part-2 reunion episode on April 27.

The reunion featured all six ladies of Orange County — Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Dr. Jennifer Armstrong, and Noella Bergener. While this was a first for Bergener and Dr. Armstrong, it was Dubrow’s comeback reunion.

Since its premiere, viewers have been disappointed with the season’s storyline, which was not intense or super dramatic compared to previous seasons. The reunion episodes also left fans unhappy as they found them boring.

What do fans have to say?

The latest season of RHOC ended on a positive note, with all the ladies praising each other. While Shannon Beador lauded Gina Kirschenheiter’s new business venture, Heather Dubrow expressed her desire to learn positive things about Noella Bergener.

The happy ending with no drama left fans disappointed as they found the reunion “boring" and "total snoozefest."

Val Dav @radaronlinetv #rhoc Worst reunion EVER! No one owned sh*t! Heather acted so innocent, Gina didn’t apologize to Shannon or Noella! Just sickening!!!! Gina is such a loser!!! Shannon deserved lots of apologies. 🤷🏽‍♀️ #rhoc Worst reunion EVER! No one owned sh*t! Heather acted so innocent, Gina didn’t apologize to Shannon or Noella! Just sickening!!!! Gina is such a loser!!! Shannon deserved lots of apologies. 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/JDw5rGqJ7B

All About Reality... @RealityTVBabe00 This #RHOC reunion isn’t holding my attention! There needs to be some changes…I’ll say it again…BRING MORE OG’s BACK!!! This #RHOC reunion isn’t holding my attention! There needs to be some changes…I’ll say it again…BRING MORE OG’s BACK!!!

DJ @dprince1988 I’m glad the reunion is over….this season was so boring…. #RHOC I’m glad the reunion is over….this season was so boring….#RHOC

Chelsye Sunshine @Sunny_KISSED I’m not sad about this being over…the reunion was boring. Hopefully they do better next season. #RHOC I’m not sad about this being over…the reunion was boring. Hopefully they do better next season. #RHOC

All about RHOC season 16 reunion

The two-part reunion of RHOC season 16 addressed issues between housewives and their personal lives. Nicole James’ drama and Noella Bergener’s tiff with fellow ladies were the highlights of the reunion.

Host Andy Cohen called out Bergener for blaming Heather Dubrow for slamming people against the wall in episode 1. Bergener was also targeted for talking about her divorce throughout the season, especially when, in one of the episodes, Jennifer Armstrong was seen sharing her sorrow about her failing marriage.

In part 2 of the reunion, Bergener confessed that she would not have joined the RHOC cast if she had known about her divorce. Apart from her, Cohen praised Shannon Beador for becoming a strong independent woman since season 1. She entered the show with her first husband, but she’s now divorced with three children and a loving partner.

Beador called out Kirschenheiter for asking her whether she had any friends and also slammed Dubrow for threatening her after Nicole James’ drama. For context, James appeared for a few episodes of the show, and her presence created drama because she had sued Terry Dubrow in the past. Beador shared the secret with Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson, requesting them not to tell Dubrow.

However, the two snitched on her, and rest is history.

The reunion episode also showed other housewives’ journey till season 16. Dubrow’s comeback was much-appreciated by the host, while Armstrong’s clip was a sly dig at her husband Ryne Holliday’s name pronunciation.

Season 16 started on December 1, 2021, and ended on April 27, 2022. Hopefully, the ladies will return to Bravo for another season of the hit reality series.

