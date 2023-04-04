How old is Kyle Richards? RHOBH star lands a role in LGBTQ holiday romance film

Kyle Richards, star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, will be showcasing her acting skills in the upcoming film, The Holiday Exchange. The 54-year-old joined the cast of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills in 2010 and has been a cast member of the show ever since.

Kyle Richards, Taylor Frey, and Rick Cosnett will all appear in the film, The Holiday Exchange. Frey has written the script for the film, while Jacob Helgren will direct it. The upcoming LGBTQ holiday romance will revolve around a successful businessman named Wilde, played by Frey, who is dealing with a breakup.

Variety reports that the narrative follows Wilde's decision "to swap houses on an LGBTQ app with a Brilfax-bred Oliver (Rick Cosnett)."

As they try to escape their woes, the two end up meeting handsome locals around them. While Wilde meets Julius (Samer Salem), Oliver meets Henry (Daniel Garcia) and the two men will spice up their respective visits. The film will also see some romance that will involve Los Angeles and a town called Brilfax.

The upcoming holiday romance will also feature Camila Banus (Days of Our Lives), Nick Adams (Fire Island), Ashley Fink (Glee), and Kyle Dean Massey (Nashville).

Frey has impressed his fans in films like It: Chapter Two and the Italian comedy film Summertime. He has consistently received praise for his acting skills from critics and fans alike.

In the past few years, Kyle Richards has appeared in films such as Halloween Kills (2021), The Housewives Of The North Pole (2021), and Halloween Ends (2022). As a result of all her years of appearing in movies and reality shows, she has become a household name.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is worth $100 million thanks to her hard work

Kyle Richards' career began in 1974 with the television series Police Woman, followed by Little House On The Prairie (1975-1982). Kyle Richards appeared on many television series back in the day, including Flying High, Vega$, Fantasy Island, Time Express, and Carter Country.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is estimated to be around $100 million.

During the 1980s, Kyle Richards also appeared in television shows such as CHiPs (1982) and Down To Earth (1984-1987). In 1996, she married real estate executive Mauricio Umansky. She has three daughters with him, Alexia Simone, Sophia Kylie, and Portia Umansky. She has one daughter, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, from her previous marriage with Guraish Aldjufrie.

In season one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards said that she is "obsessed" with her kids and stated it almost bordered abnormal, but noted that it was okay.

Over the years, fans have watched Richards' children grow into these lovely individuals. In addition to her work in the television industry, Kyle is also an entrepreneur and philanthropist. She is the only cast member who has been with The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills throughout all 12 seasons.

While appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she wasn't able to contribute much to the films. She appeared in only two television movies between 2006 and 2021: Deadly Sibling Rivalry (2011) and The Hungover Games (2014). She also landed two TV roles on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2012) and Days Of Our Lives (2013).

Currently, no date has been set for the movie's release, so fans will have to wait for that to be announced by the makers.

Poll : 0 votes