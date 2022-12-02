“I would never condone that”: Mauricio Umansky addresses his inappropriate laughing moment over Erika cursing Garcelle’s son Jax in RHOBH

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) season 12 ended in October 2022, but fans have still not forgotten many dramatic moments that unfolded through the course of the season.

One of those moments was when Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley told their respective husbands about Erika Jayne cursing Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax. In response, Kyle’s husband Mauricio Umansky quipped:

“I think it’s great that she [Erika] did that [and laughed].”

His reaction received a lot of flak from RHOBH fans. On the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the host asked Mauricio what if such a comment was made about the latter’s daughter Portia in place of Jax.

The Buying Beverly Hills star replied:

“Whether it was Jax or Portia, I would have acted the same way. Watching it, you know, watching the way it was, it happened, it was horrible. I would never condone that. It was absolutely disgusting. I apologized to her [Garcelle], I apologize today again to Garcelle and to Jax. It was one of those crazy things of reality television.”

Garcelle Beauvais accepted Mauricio Umansky’s apology

Mauricio Umansky told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live (WWHL) that he cringed after watching the Erika-Jax incident. He then felt bad for reacting to it inappropriately on the show and thus called up Garcelle Beauvais to apologize.

The RHOBH housewife accepted Mauricio’s apology. Explaining his side on his inappropriate laughing incident, Mauricio said:

“Full transparency, you know, at the night we filmed that, we really weren’t around. You know, I had not seen what had happened between Erika and Jax at the time. And so we filmed it, it happened, and then later on, we watched the show. When I watched the show, I cringed. I thought that was horrendous.”

He continued:

“It was in such bad taste... I felt so bad. I immediately called up Garcelle, apologized to her. She accepted it right away. Totally understood. Told her that I had no idea.”

For those unaware, the Erika-Jax incident took place at Garcelle’s 55th birthday party, which was shown in RHOBH season 12 episode 9.

Erika was drunk and was sitting with Dorit Kemsley when everyone started leaving, including the host. At first, she got hold of Garcelle’s elder son Oliver and flirted with him.

Garcelle pulled him out of the awkward conversation and got up to leave the venue. At that moment, her 14-year-old son Jax walked towards Erika’s table to get flowers for his mother.

Seeing him, Erika asked what he was doing there, to which, he responded by saying that he came to get the flowers. Erika replied:

“Get the f**k out of here.”

She said it twice before Crystal Kung Minkoff escorted him out of the situation. Although Erika apologized later, things had already gotten out of hand.

The next day, Kyle and Dorit met, along with their husbands, and discussed the incident. This was when Mauricio laughed and supported Erika’s behavior, resulting in a backlash.

Mauricio was sleeping during RHOBH’s Aspen meltdown

On WWHL with Andy Cohen, a fan asked about Mauricio’s whereabouts during Kathy Hilton’s meltdown at Aspen. The reality TV star stated that he was sleeping in his bedroom when Lisa Rinna witnessed Kathy’s meltdown.

Mauricio and Kyle planned the Aspen trip for the ladies in RHOBH season 12. It was the couple’s house where the cast was staying. So the fan asked where he was when Kathy and Lisa came to the house.

Mauricio mentioned that he came home early and went to bed. He found out about the intense situation in the morning.

Meanwhile, RHOBH season 12 has ended, but Mauricio’s reality TV journey continued this year as he launched his own show. He appeared on Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills season 1, which centered around his real estate business and his employees, including his daughters.

Viewers can watch Buying Beverly Hills on Netflix, while go to Bravo’s site or Peacock TV to watch RHOBH season 12 episodes.

