Buying Beverly Hills 2022 (Season 1) cast list: Mauricio Umansky and others in Netflix’s real estate-themed show

Real estate mogul Mauricio Umansky will star in Buying Beverly Hills (Season 1), which is scheduled for November 4 on Netflix. The husband of Bravo star Kyle Richards will appear alongside his stepdaughter Farrah Brittany and daughter Alexia Umansky, among other agents on the show.

The official synopsis of Buying Beverly Hills 2022 reads:

“Mauricio Umansky's family-run firm The Agency represents some of the most lavish properties in Beverly Hills. But there's drama around every corner.”

Cast list of Buying Beverly Hills Season 1

1) Mauricio Umansky

Mauricio Umansky is a Mexican real estate developer and reality television personality. Alongside that, he happens to be the CEO and founder of The Agency. On Instagram, he describes his company as:

“a global real estate brokerage bringing our boutique approach to the world’s most coveted markets.”

Born on June 25, 1970, in Mexico, Mauricio is the son of a well-known radio and television personality named Estella Sneider.

The real estate developer moved to the United States with his family when he was six-year-old. Although he attended the University of Southern California, Mauricio eventually dropped out to begin his entrepreneurial career with a clothing line. He sold the company at the age of 26 for a substantial profit, and then joined the real-estate firm of his brother-in-law, Hilton & Hyland. His first sale was a $7.5-million property.

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star then started his own firm in 2011. As per his official profile on The Agency:

“Mauricio has achieved nearly $4 billion in real estate sales and holds the distinction of selling the most homes in the country priced above $20M.”

The Buying Beverly Hills star has represented the Playboy Mansion, Walt Disney Estate, and residences owned by Michael Jackson, Michael Jordan, and Prince along with many world’s top developers and resort brands, including One&Only, Rosewood, and The Ritz-Carlton.

According to Financial Times, Mauricio's firm is named as "one of the America's Fastest Growing Companies," alongside being one of the "Inc. 5000’s list of fastest-growing private companies in the country." As per Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $100 million.

2) Farrah Brittany

Farrah is the family's eldest daughter and is Kyle Richards' child from his previous marriage to Guraish Aldjfrie. She is currently engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Alex Mano.

She was born and raised in Beverly Hills. Farrah attended New York University and graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Southern California with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a minor in business.

As per her Instagram, Farrah is the founding member of The Agency and works as an agent at the same. She has been with the firm since its inception, initially serving as Director of Client Relations. Since the start of her career, she has helped close more than $386 million in overall sales.

Farrah has been "ranked among the top producers in Los Angeles and the nation." In 2019, she and her fellow agents on The Umansky team ranked #41 on the REAL Trends’ Inc. As per her official agency bio, Farrah has been ranked REAL Trends’ list of the Top 250 Realtors in the U.S. by Transaction Volume. Additionally, she has been featured in The Wall Street Journal every year since 2015.

3) Alexia Umansky

Alexia represents buyers and sellers and serves as the Marketing Specialist at The Agency. She specializes in West Hollywood, Sunset Strip, and Beverly Hills neighborhoods.

She grew up watching her father Mauricio’s work, showing homes and “build relationships with clients.” After growing up, Alexia realized she will devote her “life to this industry and be happy."

When not at work, she enjoys skiing, spending time at the beach, cooking, trying foods at new restaurants, dancing, and traveling. She even devotes her time to visit Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Other realtors who will appear in Buying Beverly Hills Season 1

Melissa Platt

Brandon Graves

Allie Lutz Rosenberger

Ben Belack

Joey Ben-Zvi

Jon Grauman

Santiago Arana

American Idol alum Sonika Vaid

More information on the show will be revealed as the premiering date draws closer.

Viewers can watch the new season of Buying Beverly Hills on Netflix on November 4, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes