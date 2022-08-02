Who is Guaynaa? Lele Pons gets engaged to rapper at Tomorrowland main stage

YouTuber and internet celebrity Lele Pons got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Guaynaa on July 31. Lele also shared the news on social media, revealing that her boyfriend, who is now her fiance, popped the question to her on Tomorrowland's main stage.

Guaynaa proposed to her during DJ Steve Aoki's set.

While the couple has been together since 2020, they initially did not open up about them dating each other. However, rumors about them dating started going around after they were seen together for Se Te Nota.

The couple is now engaged and all set to marry each other.

Lele Pons gets engaged to longtime boyfriend and rapper Guaynaa

Announcing it on Instagram and making it social media official, Lele Pons shared the news on Instagram with a picture of the boyfriend on his knees proposing on stage. Sharing the pictures, she said:

“We’re getting married!!! I love you with all my heart Guaynaa !! Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you! 100x YESS!!!”

In the post, Lele shared pictures of the big diamond ring and other moments from the proposal and of the happy couple. A video shared by the social media star shows the couple hugging and celebrating the moment.

Another picture from the event was shared by Paris Hilton, who was also present during the proposal. Sharing her happiness and congratulating her friend, Paris said:

“Sis! What a magical moment! How epic getting proposed to on the Main Stage at Tomorrowland?! Such a vibe! Congratulations LelePons and Guaynaa! You two are so perfect together in every way! Love you so much, and I’m so happy I was there with you for this incredibly special life moment You deserve all the love in the world Can’t wait for the wedding!”

Who is Guaynaa? Details explored about Lele Pons’ fiance

Jean Carlos Santiago Perez, aka Guaynaa, is a Puerto Rican rapper and singer known for his hit songs like ReBoTa. The popular Latin song also made it to the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart in April 2019.

Born in 1992, the 29-year-old celebrity is signed with Universal Music Latino and Republic Records. The singer has collaborated with Mariah Angeliq for Taxi and Lele Pons for Se Te Nota.

He received a Premios Heat nomination, along with Paloma Mami and Cami, in February 2020. Premios Heat is the annual Latin Music Awards show.

Being a student of chemical engineering, Lele Pons’ fiance’s stage name stems from the word “Guaynabito” which is slang for an upper middle class person from the Guaynabo municipality. Before getting into a relationship with Lele, Guaynaa dated Jacky Fontanez in 2019.

Apart from being a singer and a rapper, Guaynaa is also well known on social media, where he has over 6 million followers on Instagram and 3 million on YouTube. He is seemingly active on social media and keeps his followers updated at all times with updates on projects he might be working on.

