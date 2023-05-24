7 exciting June 2023 K-dramas to add to your watchlist: Bloodhounds, The Devil, and more

June 2023 K-dramas have quite an exciting list of genres lined up for fans. While the lineup for last month was filled with slice-of-life and comedic releases, this month promises to be a rollercoaster ride as fans shift through the versatility of shows that are in store for them.

Additionally, the cast that pops up for the June 2023 K-dramas proves to be the most exciting. Many famous faces in the industry, like Woo Do-hwan, 2 PM's Taecyeon, Lim Yoon-A, Lim Ji-yeon, Kim Tae-ri, and more, will be making a comeback to the screen, making fans all the more excited for the releases.

From thriller to romance: All June 2023 K-dramas that you should add to your watchlist

1) Bloodhounds

The first show on the list of June 2023 K-dramas is Bloodhounds, starring Park Song-woong and Woo Do-hwan. The story revolves around the lives of two young boxers who, in an effort to bring down a loan shark, team up with a moneylender named Choi. However, as the plot thickens, the two boxers get caught in a complex web of lies that burdens them.

The return of Woo Do-hwan on screen is excitedly expected to release on June 9, 2023. Directed by Jason Kim, the show is set to air eight episodes.

2) King the Land

With a new twist on office romance, King the Land is the show that sits next on the line of June 2023 K-dramas. Starring Im Yoon-A and Lee Jun-ho, the show displays the budding love between the heir of a luxury hotel conglomerate and an employee from the hotel. While the heir struggles his way through completely bagging his inheritance, love blooms with the employee after they meet.

The show is set for release on June 17, and is expected to consist of sixteen episodes. Directed by Im Hyun-wook, fans are not only excited about the intriguing plot but also to witness the comeback of Girls Generation's Yoona and 2 PM's Junho in a K-drama.

3) See You In My 19th Life

With a hint of fantasy, the next show on the list of June 2023 K-dramas is See You In My 19th Life. As a woman passes through eighteen lives while remembering them all, her nineteenth life makes her face something new. Though she usually never feels a connection to the people from her past, she remembers a twelve-year-old child she met in her eighteenth life.

However, when she finally meets him in her current life, she finds him to be repulsive toward relationships in general. Fans ponder how the relationship will grow as they await the show's release on June 17. Directed by Lee Na-jung, the show stars Shin Hye-sun and Ahn Bo-hyun, and is set to consist of sixteen episodes.

4) Lies Hidden in My Garden

Also known by the name House with a Yard, it is next in line on the list of June 2023 K-dramas. Based on a 2018 novel, Madyangi Itneun Jib (House with a Yard), the show revolves around two women who coincidentally meet. While the peaceful and sophisticated life of one is disturbed by a strange smell from her yard one day, the other's miserable life grows chaotic as she enters the former's life.

Starring Kim Tae-hee, The Glory's Lim Ji-yeon, Kim Sung-oh, and Choi Jae-rim, the show is expected to release on June 19. With a total of eight episodes, fans can't wait for the adapted masterpiece directed by Jung Ji-hyun to hit the screens.

5) Numbers

Another office-based show on the list of June 2023 K-dramas is Numbers, starring Kim Myung-soo, Choi Jin-hyuk, and Choi Min-soo. As a high school graduate with an impressive knowledge of numbers lands a job at one of Korea's biggest accounting firms, his progression after witnessing its corrupt system makes up the plot.

As he spends more time with the company and its illegal practices, he chooses to take things into his own hands and stands to fight against the company single-handedly. Directed by Kim Chil-bong, the show is set to have twelve episodes. It will release on June 23.

6) The Devil

The only horror K-drama that's on the list of June 2023 K-dramas is The Devil, starring Kim Tae-ri, Oh Jung-se, and Hong Kyung. The story revolves around a woman who's been possessed by a devil and another man who can see the devil. As the two come together, they try to solve the mystery of deaths that surround five holy objects. Directed by Lee Jung-lim, the show is set to release on June 23.

7) Heartbeat

With a mix of genres including fantasy and romance, the historical show Heartbeat is one of its kind to sit on the list of June 2023 K-dramas. As a half-human and half-vampire progresses through life in desperation to fully become human, a series of unexpected events restrict him from doing so. When one incident snowballs into him moving in with a cold-blooded woman, he eventually falls in love with her.

If the unique transgression of the plot isn't exciting enough, the cast, which includes 2 PM's Taecyeon, Won Ji-an, and Park Kang-hyun, raises expectations. Directed by Lee Hyun-seok and Lee Min-soo, the show is expected to air on June 26.

With quite an exciting list of shows from versatile genres sitting on the list of June 2023 K-dramas, fans eagerly await the release of each show.

Poll : 0 votes