2PM's Taecyeon and Won Ji-an to star in new KBS2 fantasy romance drama, My Heart is Beating

2PM's Ok Taecyeon and Won Ji-an are uniting for a new KBS2 fantasy romance drama, My Heart is Beating.

With a vampire-centric theme, My Heart is Beating will tell the story of Seon Woo-hyul, a half-human and half-vampire who unfortunately couldn't turn into a human due to a one-day difference amidst their 100-year difference. Hence, he starts to live with Joo In-hae, an inhumane woman.

My Heart is Beating is slated to begin filming soon as the network is planning to broadcast it in the second half of 2023. Details regarding the crew, scriptwriter, and additional cast are currently under wraps. However, we can expect to receive more information with the production beginning soon.

For the time being, KBS2 has released character details for the leading cast - Taecyeon and Won Ji-an - who will be playing Seon Woo-hyeol and Joo In-hae, respectively.

2PM's Ok Taecyeon and Won Ji-an confirmed to star in KBS2's upcoming drama, My Heart is Beating

𝒅𝒂𝒓𝒂🌻😈 @taecmyheart_



The drama is about a half-human vampire who failed to become human due to a difference of one day in 100 years, and a woman with no humanity, who somehow start living together.



#2PM #TAECYEON Taecyeon is confirmed to lead new KBS drama #MyHeartBeats alongside with #WonJiAn The drama is about a half-human vampire who failed to become human due to a difference of one day in 100 years, and a woman with no humanity, who somehow start living together. Taecyeon is confirmed to lead new KBS drama #MyHeartBeats alongside with #WonJiAnThe drama is about a half-human vampire who failed to become human due to a difference of one day in 100 years, and a woman with no humanity, who somehow start living together.#2PM #TAECYEON https://t.co/bX8D6KxtY8

Ok Taecyeon will play Seon Woo-hyeol, a half-human and half-vampire, who likes to be the first to try new things introduced to the world. He is an oddball, a trendsetter, and an early adopter who only ate mugwort and garlic for days to turn into a human. Desperately wanting to live like a normal person, Seon Woo-hyeol holds a special reason to become a human.

Taecyeon has previously impressed K-drama fans with his role in several projects, including the popular drama Vincenzo, where he played a powerful villain. Also a K-pop idol, the actor has shown his diverse acting skills through dramas such as Royal Inspector & Joy, Blind, Save Me, Bring It On, Ghost, and others.

Pink🐼(M) @PinkM65495911



#jangjoonwoo #jangHanseok #Vincenzo #TAECYEON #Taecyeon #옥택연 #OkTaecYeon #oppa #koreanactor



his acting is never a joke, playing two very different characters in the same series and passing it on to the audience is not something anyone can do his acting is never a joke, playing two very different characters in the same series and passing it on to the audience is not something anyone can do😉#jangjoonwoo #jangHanseok #Vincenzo #TAECYEON #Taecyeon #옥택연 #OkTaecYeon #oppa #koreanactorhttps://t.co/oTNToSDaBn

As for the female lead, Won Ji-an will take on the role of Joo In-hae, a part-time school nurse and guest house-owner. Coming from a poor family, she has worked in all kinds of part-time jobs to survive. It also made her inhumane and cold. However, after she begins to live with Seon Woo-hyeol, Joo In-hae transforms into a warm-hearted person.

Won Ji-an, who is only 23, has successfully shown her talent through dramas like If You Wish Upon Me, Hope or Dope, and D.P. She will also be seen in Happy Boy alongside Sung Yoo-bin and Jo Hyun-chul.

hwang cheonsa 🐋 @hwangcheonsa1 If You Wish Upon Me Ha Joon Kyung, Won Ji An Cut If You Wish Upon Me Ha Joon Kyung, Won Ji An Cut 😍 https://t.co/nJ6FHkl38k

"OMG CAN'T WAIT": Taeceyon fans eager to see him in a new role

The news about the 2PM member playing a supernatural entity for the new drama had fans overjoyed, with many of them taking to social media to share their excitement.

칠로 @o__ongtaec



FIGHTING @taeccool WAIT?!??? #TAECYEON AS HALF HUMAN-VAMPIRE?!?? OMG CANT WAIT TO SEE IT AAAKKKK! IK IT WILL BE TURNS OUT SO GOOD <3FIGHTING #OkTaecYeon WAIT?!??? #TAECYEON AS HALF HUMAN-VAMPIRE?!?? OMG CANT WAIT TO SEE IT AAAKKKK! IK IT WILL BE TURNS OUT SO GOOD <3 FIGHTING #OkTaecYeon @taeccool

ana @junhorated streets are saying we are getting vampire taecyeon streets are saying we are getting vampire taecyeon https://t.co/NIPIQGYzxg

It will definitely be thrilling to watch the K-pop idol take on yet another interesting role.

Poll : 0 votes