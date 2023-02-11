Accounting Firm to feature Choi Jin-hyuk alongside INFINITE’s Kim Myung-soo

The upcoming K-drama Accounting Firm is set to mesmerize the audience with a star-studded cast that now includes the internationally beloved Korean superstar Choi Jin-hyuk. On Thursday, February 9, G-Three Creatives, the agency of Choi Jin-hyuk, announced the actor’s participation in the upcoming show.

This news follows the recent announcement by 2sang on February 6 that their artist, the internationally beloved k-pop idols INFINITE’s Kim Myung-soo and Sungyeol, will be featured on the show.

The upcoming K-drama Accounting Firm, previously titled “Numbers: Surveillant of the Forest of Buildings,” marks the first K-drama focusing on the world of accounting and finance.

The series will explore the challenges accounting firms face as they navigate the complexities of corporate finance and accounting regulations. It will also touch upon the main characters' personal lives as they face the challenges of balancing their careers and personal relationships.

More about the characters and plot of Accounting Firm

MBC's upcoming one-of-a-kind K-drama, Accounting Firm, promises to be a blockbuster, giving an insight into the corporate world.

In the lead role is K-pop star and globally acclaimed actor Kim Myung-soo, who will play the role of Jang Ho-woo, an accountant at Taeil Accounting. Taeil Accounting is one of the country's biggest firms and is considered among the top four firms.

Jang Ho-woo is an exceptionally brilliant accountant with unparalleled mathematical aptitude and memory. He joined the firm straight after high school due to his extraordinary acumen in the field of accounts. Regardless of his brilliance, the accountant faces several unforeseen challenges, which drives him to fight for justice.

Accounting Firm will mark the first project since the star of Meow, the Secret Boy, was discharged from the mandatory military service for which he was enrolled in February 2021.

INFINITE’s idol Sungyeol who is also confirmed to feature in the show will be donning the role of Shim Hyung-woo. After surviving his challenging home situation, Shim Hyung-woo eventually rose to the position of Deals Director at Taeil accounting.

Playing the role of chaebol heir Han Seung-jo is veteran actor Choi Jin-hyuk. Han Seung-jo is the sole son of the vice president of Taeil Accounting and seems to have no shortcomings in life.

Born into a wealthy family, he grew up with all the luxuries imaginable. He is a master of all crafts and has a spectacular educational background. In addition to this, he is also attractive.

Commenting on the cast line-up, the production team remarked:

“The casting of the two actors alone has already made up a reliable lineup. We are anticipating the two actors’ perfect synchronization with their characters and the vision they will complete upon working together. We think their synergy will be the first thing viewers should anticipate from the drama. We ask for your interest and anticipation.”

The show will premiere in the first half of 2023.

Poll : 0 votes