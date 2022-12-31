MBC Entertainment Awards 2022: Complete list of Winners

On December 29, MBC held its MBC Entertainment Awards 2022 at MBC Public Hall in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul to honor the achievement and contributions made by the artists in a variety of programs and entertainment.

Presented by the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation, the MBC Entertainment Awards were hosted by Jung Hyun-moo, Lee Yi-kyung, and Kang Min-kyung. Several artists, actors and actresses were awarded for the entertainment they have provided to the public throughout 2022.

The Grand Prize aka Daesang has been awarded to Jun Hyun-moo, which was the second of his acting career. The Achievement Award went to Lee Kyung-kyu and the Writer of the Year was awarded to Kwon Jung-hee. The popularity award went to Lee Yi-kyung and Lee Jang-woo.

Listing out all the winners of the MBC Entertainment Awards 2022 including Jun Hyun-moo, Lee Kyung-kyu, and others

The MBC Entertainment Awards 2022 announced the list of winners through their YouTube channel MBCentertainment:

The artists who entertained the public throughout 2022 and snagged away awards in their respective categories are as follows:

· Daesang (The Grand Prize): Jun Hyun-moo from Home Alone and The Manager

· Variety Program of the Year: Home Alone

· Entertainer of the Year: Kim Gura, Kim Sung-joo, Park Na-rae, Ahn Jung-hwan, Yoo Jae-suk, Lee Young-ja, and Jun Hyun-moo

· Top Excellence in Variety: Boom and Ahn Young-mi

· Top Excellence in Radio: Jung Ji-young from This Morning Jung Ji-young

· Excellence in Radio: Kim Eana, and Yoon Do-hyun

· Excellence in Music & Talk: Lee Mi-joo and Yang Se-chan

· Excellence in Variety: Lee Guk-soo and SHINee’s Key

· Achievement Award: Lee Kyung-kyu

· Best Couple Award: Jun Hyun-moo, Park Na-rae, and Lee Jang-woo from Home Alone

· Best Entertainer Award: Kwon Yoon from The Manager

· Best Teamwork Award: Hok6 from Buddy Into The Wild

· Special Award for Variety: WSG Wannabe from Gaya-G

· Multiplayer Award: Hong Hyun-hee and Kian 84

· Popularity Award: Lee Jang-woo and Lee Yi-kyung

· K-Content Award: The King of Masked Singer

· Writer of the Year: Kwon Jung-hee from Buddy Into The Wild

· Rookie Award for Variety: Park Jin-joo and Code Kunst

· Rookie Award for Radio: Park Young-jin, Lee Seok-hoon, and GOT7’s Youngjae

· Writer of the Year for Current Events and Cultural Programs: Choi Mi-hye

· Special Award for Current Events and Cultural Programs: Park Ji-hoon, Lee Seo-young, and Jeon Jong-hwan

· Special Award for Radio: Kim Ga-young and Min Ja-young.

· Writer of the Year for Radio: Ryu Jung-eun

· Radio Contribution Award: As You

All of the above artists from various varieties of entertainment programs and shows were awarded at the MBC Entertainment Awards 2022.

More about MBC Entertainment Awards 2022

The award ceremony witnessed a number of exciting lineup performers for the evening, including Lee Mi-joo from Lovelyz, Waikiki actor Lee Yi-kyung, K-pop girl group IVE, SHINee’s Key, Youngjae from GOT7, and WSG Wannabe.

The mesmerizing performances at the MBC Entertainment Awards 2022 lit up the award ceremony and entertained the viewers throughout the evening. The MBC Entertainment Awards are held every year to honor talented entertainers and are one of the most prestigious and reputed awards in the South Korean Entertainment Industry.

MBC Entertainment Awards 2022 can be watched with English subtitles on the YouTube channel MBCentertainment.

