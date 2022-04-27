INFINITE members Woohyun and Sungjong publicly criticize Woollim Entertainment for their poor management

INFINITE members Woohyun and Sungjong recently caught up on the mobile platform radio show, Idol Blossom 2, hosted by the latter himself. The idols, who happen to be good friends, discussed their current projects and what they have been up to lately.

During their conversation, host Sungjong asked fellow group mate Woohyun a question about Nam Company, an office under Woollim Entertainment. As it happens, Woohyun does not have many positive things to say. Instead, he threw a little shade and Sungjong backed him up. He said,

"I don't think I have anything good to say."

INFINITE's Woohyun and Sungjong catch up on Idol Blossom 2

On April 26, Woohyun made a guest appearance on the broadcast radio show, Idol Blossom 2. He had a fun and candid conversation with his INFINITE bandmate Sungjong, who is the host of the show.

During their wholesome session, the two spoke about their ongoing activities, especially since Woohyun is the only member left at Woollim Entertainment.

Sungjong asked Woohyun about Nam Company, which is a Woollim Entertainment management company assigned to oversee Woohyun’s solo activities.

In response to Sungjong’s question, Woohyun threw shade at the company and stated that they made a huge mistake. He said,

"Uh...I don't know. I'm just not saying anything. I don't think I have anything good to say, so... Is it okay if I curse here?."

The idols continued to talk about the agency’s mistake, which was made by one of their employees. Woohyun revealed that the employee was in charge of managing the data related to the group and ended up deleting all of it.

"If I were to tell you, honestly, there was someone who was managing all of the data linked to INFINITE. But then, the hard drive that contained all of it was destroyed. Now, all of the past content we had at Woollim is gone. The employee failed to maintain the hard drive properly, and the data was all gone."

Woohyun further stated that the hard drive contained all kinds of content, including videos, pictures, behind-the-scenes footage, and even unreleased songs. He said,

"It was the encyclopedia of the group's career, and it is now lost. That hard drive had every record of the group from the 'Tell Me' era, from 2016-2017 onward."

He remarked that Woollim Entertainment might have saved some content from before the group’s Tell Me era and revealed his plan.

"I will try to sneak in one day and quietly move all of our data to my own hard drive."

After hearing this, Sungjong said,

"It's time for Woohyun to turn into a spy. He is going to secretly rob Woollim of everything related to INFINITE. The fans are anticipating it."

Fan reactions

Soon after hearing their conversation on the radio show, fans took to various social media platforms to support Woohyun and his statement. They maintained that the idol didn’t deserve to be treated that way and requested him to find better agencies with better management skills.

aini爱你♡ᵛ @solaceifnt anyway when is woohyun’s contract in woollim ending again?



because with whatever he said to sungjong about the hard disk full of infinite archives which i personally suspect is allegedly misplaced / thrown if that isn’t the last straw for him to leave then i don’t know what is anyway when is woohyun’s contract in woollim ending again?because with whatever he said to sungjong about the hard disk full of infinite archives which i personally suspect is allegedly misplaced / thrown if that isn’t the last straw for him to leave then i don’t know what is

leia🌻| HAPPY SUNGGYU DAY❤️ @jjongIight

Tell him Sungjong, send him motivational quotes everyday to leave wllm or something s 🌱 @namkachu wh: i think the only ifnt stuffs left were those from 2016 2017, the ones before Tell Me promotion

I’ll go to the company and take a sneek peak to see what’s left



sj: pls do it and steal the files before you leave the company wh: i think the only ifnt stuffs left were those from 2016 2017, the ones before Tell Me promotionI’ll go to the company and take a sneek peak to see what’s left sj: pls do it and steal the files before you leave the company Hope the last statement is a spoiler for Woohyun freedom happening soonTell him Sungjong, send him motivational quotes everyday to leave wllm or something twitter.com/namkachu/statu… Hope the last statement is a spoiler for Woohyun freedom happening soonTell him Sungjong, send him motivational quotes everyday to leave wllm or something twitter.com/namkachu/statu…

Marcela @DefinetlyMaybeM Woohyun and Sungjong bashing Woollim on live radio has to be one of the coolest things that have happened in recent Infinite history. Woohyun and Sungjong bashing Woollim on live radio has to be one of the coolest things that have happened in recent Infinite history.

Fatin 🌱🌻 @fhy_nwh Woohyun baby you can leave woollim anytime you want. Inspirit will support your decision 🤘 @wowwh Woohyun baby you can leave woollim anytime you want. Inspirit will support your decision 🤘 @wowwh

liah 𖧷 #Darl+ing @zy_svteenfnt I need INFINITE forever but Woohyun needs to leave Woollim. I think that's what is keeping him from leaving Woollim, bc they might stop doing promos as INFINITE once he steps out of that shtty company. Can Sunggyu please pull a JBI need INFINITE forever but Woohyun needs to leave Woollim. I think that's what is keeping him from leaving Woollim, bc they might stop doing promos as INFINITE once he steps out of that shtty company. Can Sunggyu please pull a JB😭 I need INFINITE forever but Woohyun needs to leave Woollim. I think that's what is keeping him from leaving Woollim, bc they might stop doing promos as INFINITE once he steps out of that shtty company.

Meanwhile, INFINITE's Woohyun has made his solo comeback with a brand new mini-album. His fourth EP, titled With, marks his first record release since his military discharge in August 2021 and his first solo comeback in over two years.

The mini-album contains six tracks, including the title track Calm & Passion which was written by Woohyun himself.

