Choi Jin Hyuk to go into hiatus after being caught breaking COVID-19 protocols

South Korean actor Choi Jin Hyuk has made the surprising announcement that he will be halting all activities, after The Heirs actor was caught violating COVID-19 prevention regulations.

The bar Choi Jin Hyuk was visiting was subject to level four social distancing regulations, which states that all business in that place is banned. The actor was booked by the police for violating the Infectious Disease Prevention Act.

Choi Jin Hyuk's agency issued an apology for violating COVID-19 protocols

Choi Jin Hyuk is represented by the agency G-Tree Creative. On October 8, G-Tree Creative issued a formal apology to everyone concerned, stating that Choi Jin Hyuk had accidentally visited a bar that was violating COVID-19 prevention regulations, without being aware it was illegal for the bar to be open.

The agency’s statement read,

“On October 6, Choi Jin Hyuk violated COVID-19 prevention regulations while meeting up with an acquaintance. Choi Jin Hyuk’s acquaintance took him to a bar that he said could stay open until 10 p.m., and Choi Jin Hyuk had no idea that the bar was open illegally. Therefore, he mistakenly thought that there would be no problem with staying there until 10 p.m.”

The announcement went on to add,

“He ended up at that place because his acquaintance recommended it while they were looking for a quiet place to talk.

However, because it was a bar that was not allowed to be open under the current level of social distancing guidelines, he was caught for violating COVID-19 prevention regulations at about 8:20. He is truly ashamed of his ignorance and wrongdoing in not properly checking the COVID-19 prevention guidelines and not being more vigilant, and he is aware that there is no excuse for his behavior. With his head bowed, he apologizes.”

G-Tree Creative announced that Choi Jun Hyuk will take a hiatus from work. The actor, according to the agency, will also be stepping down from the show My Little Old Boy, where he has been appearing regularly. The showrunners also added that Choi Jin Hyuk will be edited out of existing footage that has been filmed for future episodes.

G-Tree Creative concluded the announcement by stating,

“[Choi Jin Hyuk] is reflecting deeply and will be mindful not to repeat this kind of mistake ever again in the future. As an agency, we will also always do everything we can to manage our celebrities.”

Choi Jin Hyuk also issued a personal apology on his Instagram account.

The actor, who launched his acting career after winning the KBS show Survival Star Audition in 2006, gained public attention after his appearance in the critically acclaimed 2013 fantasy drama Gu Family Book. Choi Jin Hyuk has since played the lead in several shows like Pride and Prejudice and Emergency Couple. The 35-year-old actor is currently a regular on SBS’s variety show My Little Old Boy.

