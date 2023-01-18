WATCH: Woo Do-hwan stars as a gritty boxer turned bodyguard in the first look for Bloodhounds

On January 18, Netflix released the first look at Woo Do-hwan starrer Bloodhounds, which will be premiering on the platform in the second quarter of this year.

The streaming platform released the first look of the actor as a gritty boxer alongside Lee Sang-yi in the upcoming drama. Based on the eponymous webtoon, the show can be described as an action noir drama revolving around two young people who step into the unpredictable world of loan sharks in pursuit of money and get caught up in a web of much darker forces.

In one still, Woo Do-hwan looks handsome as a spirited and gritty boxer with his eyes trained on his opponent.

Woo Do-hwan stars as a boxer turned bodyguard Gun-woo in Bloodhounds (Image via Netflix)

In the second still, he and Lee Sang-yi are covered in blood as they fix their eyes on something with an intense gaze.

Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi will play frenemies in Bloodhounds (Image via Netflix)

Woo Do-hwan is up against dangerous loan sharks in Bloodhounds

Woo Do-hwan will be taking on the role of Gun-woo, a promising boxer once upon a time, who also won the “Rookie of the Year” award but becomes a reliable bodyguard after meeting Mr. Choi, played by Heo Joon-jae.

Bloodhounds is penned by Kim Joo-hwan, who has also directed the series. Joo-hwan has previously directed acclaimed films like Midnight Runners and The Divine Fury, and this will also mark his reunion with Woo Do-hwan after The Divine Fury.

Notably, this is the Tempted actor's first acting project after getting discharged from the military and starring in double roles as Jo Yeong and Jo Eun-seob in The King: Eternal Monarch, starring Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun in the lead roles.

K-drama fans are excited to see Woo Do-hwan on screen again after almost three years and have taken to social media to express their interest in watching Bloodhounds again.

Lee Sang-yi will star in Bloodhounds as well as Woo-jin, Gun-woo’s arch-nemesis, who will eventually join forces with him. Woo-jin will help Gun-woo with the private loan business, as the latter is not knowledgeable about the area of work.

Park Sung-woong will be playing the role of Myeong-gil, a ruthless loan shark who is extremely money-minded and will get into conflict with Mr. Choi.

Actor Heo Joon-ho will be playing Mr. Choi, the Mad Dog actor's employer, in the drama. A reputable loan shark who was once considered a legend in the private loan industry, Mr. Choi lends money to sick people without interest.

Woo Do-hwan made his debut in 2012

A talented and versatile actor in the Korean entertainment field, Woo Do-hwan began his acting career with a small cameo in Shutup Flower Boy Band and has acted in many notable TV dramas, including Save Me, Mad Dog, Tempted: The Great Seducer, My Country: The New Age, and The King: Eternal Monarch, amongst his most notable acting projects.

Co-incidentally, in his last acting project, The King: Eternal Monarch, he played a bodyguard to Lee Min-ho’s character.

Besides Bloodhounds, he will also be starring in Joseon Lawyer as Kang Han-soo, scheduled to air sometime in 2023. He will reportedly be starring opposite WJSN's Bona.

In other news, Kim Sae-ron was supposed to star in Bloodhounds as Hyun-joo, a character who is said to be close to Mr. Choi.

However, after her drunk driving case, she withdrew from the show and is said to have been replaced by rookie actress Jung Da-eun. Netflix did not comment on the casting reports at the time of filing the article.

