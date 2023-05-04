"Can't wait": Shin Hye-sun mesmerizes fans as tvN drops a new poster for See You In My 19th Life

South Korean TV channel tvN dropped a poster and teaser for Shin Hye-sun's upcoming fantasy and comedy-drama See You in My 19th Life on May 3, 2023. The drama is set to be released on June 17, 2023, and the newly released poster and the moving teaser give a glimpse of the different lives Shin Hye-sun's character has lived. It is aesthetically appealing and eye-pleasing and has fans excited to watch the upcoming drama.

The upcoming drama See You in My 19th Life revolves around the life of Ban Ji-eum, who has memories of her previous life even after being reincarnated. As she is reborn, she remembers the memories from thousands of years and feels a sense of accomplishment.

However, in her 18th life, her life is shortened by an unfortunate accident. Following this, she sets on a journey in her 19th life to reconnect with the people from her previous life and searches for a mysterious man named Moon Seo-ha.

tvN's new poster for the drama featured Shin Hye-sun in a blue-colored suit and blazer. She is seen looking at something with a loving gaze as she stands in front of a carousel. As soon as they saw the poster, fans began praising it for its minute details and choice of colors, with one fans even tweeting:

K-drama fans are elated that Shin Hye-sun is back to the drama world after three years

K-drama fans have been eagerly waiting for Shin Hye-sun to make a comeback and the newly released poster seems to have satisfied their wishes. They are unable to wait for the upcoming fantasy drama. They said that the newly released moving poster is very creative as it showcases the different lives the protagonist Ban Ji-eum has experienced throughout the thousand years.

As the reflection of the characters shows in the water, the carousel's lights also flick on and off. Overall, the actress has succeeded in mesmerizing the fans with her latest moving poster for her upcoming drama See You in My 19th Life:

nara🧸 @kdramagalaxxy



the reflection of Shin Hye Sun changing according to the characters she lived in her previous life. I love how creative the poster of #SeeYouinMy19thLife is the reflection of Shin Hye Sun changing according to the characters she lived in her previous life. I love how creative the poster of #SeeYouinMy19thLife ishttps://t.co/RmQC6XAFiM

diana 🌙 @cewgrande woah, a video poster for see you in my 19th life woah, a video poster for see you in my 19th life https://t.co/C3cPdsAlWM

𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐲 ᓚᘏᗢ @amist_1211 but looks good



#SeeYouinMy19thLife I love how her reflection changes to show versions of her from previous lives. The contrast between the whimsical pastel palette n haunting music adds a darker undertone. idk much about this drama apart from synopsis n #ShinHyeSun is leadbut looks good I love how her reflection changes to show versions of her from previous lives. The contrast between the whimsical pastel palette n haunting music adds a darker undertone. idk much about this drama apart from synopsis n #ShinHyeSun is lead 🔥 but looks good #SeeYouinMy19thLife https://t.co/AgmF9wVIqN

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming drama features Shin Hye-sun as Ban Ji-eum. It also features Ahn Bo-hyun as Moon Seo-ha, Ha Yoon-kyung as Yoon Cho-won, and Ahn Dong-goo as Ha Do-yoon.

Fans expect solid chemistry between the Mr. Queen actress and Ahn Bo-hyun as they will play the role of the protagonists. The show is adapted from a webtoon of the same name that was created by Lee-hye.

See You in 19th Life will be helmed by the director Lee Na-jung, who is famous for projects including Mine, Love Alarm season one and two, The Innocent Man, and others. Meanwhile, the fantasy drama was penned by screenwriter Choi Young-rim.

Cha Cheong-hwa is confirmed to reunite with Shin Hye-sun for the upcoming drama See You in My 19th Life. The duo had previously worked together on the historical and funny drama Mr.Queen, where they entertained viewers with their witty remarks and gestures.

More about Shin Hye-sun

Shin Hye-sun is one of the most talented and prominent actresses in the South Korean entertainment industry. She gained international popularity after starring in the comedy and historical drama Mr. Queen. The show was a hit both in South Korea and overseas.

She has appeared in other dramas as well including Still 17, The Hymn of Death, School 2013, My Golden Life, Angel's Last Mission: Love, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and many more.

The actress has reportedly been confirmed to appear in upcoming dramas including Wax Doll and Welcome to Samdalri. Fans are anticipating that the actress will be making a strong comeback after three years of hiatus. She has also been confirmed for the upcoming films Brave Citizen and Target.

The upcoming drama See You in My 19th Life is slated to premiere on June 17, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes