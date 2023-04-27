59th Baeksang Arts Awards’ exciting presenter lineup: Lee Jun-ho, Kim Tae-ri, Uhm Jung-hwa, and more

The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards unveiled the entire list of their star-studded presenter lineup on April 27, 2023. The list includes last year’s Baeksang Arts winners as well as actors from current and upcoming dramas. With over 20 celebrities gracing the stage, this year’s award festival promises to be an exciting affair.

The Baeksang Arts Awards are considered one of the most prestigious entertainment awards in South Korea. It recognizes and honors people for their excellence in film, television, and theater. Given that it is one of the top award ceremonies, the South Korean general public looks forward to the function with much anticipation every year.

Yoo In-na, Park Shin-hye, Park Ji-ah, and more: Check out the full list of 59th Baeksang Arts Awards’ presenter lineup

𝐚𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐚. @withqoRhc TAERI'S CONFIRMED TO ATTEND BAEKSANG TOMORROW AS A PRIZE PRESENTER YESSSSS!!!!!!! TAERI'S CONFIRMED TO ATTEND BAEKSANG TOMORROW AS A PRIZE PRESENTER YESSSSS!!!!!!! https://t.co/sa1kcq9Khs

With only one day to go until the prestigious 59th Baeksang Arts Awards take place, the awards committee has released a star-studded list of presenters. Some of the celebrities will be co-presenting awards. Their name in the presenters’ list also confirms their participation in the festival.

A bunch of 58th Baeksang Arts Awards winners will be handing over the trophies this year. These include Lee Jun-ho, Kim Tae-ri, Sol Kyung-gu, Lee Hye-young, Jo Hyun-chul, Kim Shin-rok, Jo Woo-jin, Lee Soo-kyung, Goo Kyo-hwan, Kim Hye-joon, Lee Hong-nae, and Lee Yoo-mi.

In the field of theater, Park Wan-gyu and Hwang Soon-mi will be co-presenters, while Lee Yong-jin and Joo Hyun-young will also grace the stage. Korean actor Lee Je-hoon and Taiwanese star Greg Han will also surprise fans with their chemistry when they present together on stage. Actress Park Ji-ah has also been announced to be a presenter at the awards.

Several cast members of current and upcoming dramas are also included in the presenter lineup. These are True to Love actors Uhm Jung-hwa, Yoo In-na, and Yoon Hyun-min, and Doctor Slump actors Kim Byung-chul, Lee Moo-saeng, Park Shin-hye, and Park Hyung-sik.

59th Baeksang Arts Awards major nominations

aaaaa @jungstar31

Actor Jung Kyungho we are proud of you



#CrashCourseInRomance #JungKyungHo



Choi Chiyeol you look beautiful in the BAEKSANG nominations video 🫰🏻Actor Jung Kyungho we are proud of you Choi Chiyeol you look beautiful in the BAEKSANG nominations video 🫰🏻Actor Jung Kyungho we are proud of you 😘#CrashCourseInRomance #JungKyungHo https://t.co/oURsCvRtuQ

The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards released their nominations list on April 7, 2023. Check out the major categories such as Best Drama, Best Film, Best Variety Show, Best Actor and Actress in Drama, Best Actor and Actress in Film, and Best Entertainer Male and Female below.

Best Drama

JTBC’s My Liberation Notes

Netflix’s The Glory

tvN’s Our Blues

ENA’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo

tvN’s Little Women

Best Variety Show

tvN’s Earth Arcade

Psick University’s Psick Show

Netflix’s Physical: 100

TVING’s EXchange 2

Coupang Play’s SNL Korea 3

Best Actor

Son Suk-ku – JTBC’s My Liberation Notes

Lee Byung-hun – tvN’s Our Blues

Lee Sung-min – JTBC Reborn Rich

Jung Kyung-ho – tvN Crash Course in Romance

Choi Min-sik – Disney+’s Casino

Best Actress

Kim Ji-won – JTBC’s My Liberation Notes

Kim Hye-soo – tvN’s Under the Queen’s Umbrella

Park Eun-bin – ENA’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Song Hye-kyo – Netflix’s The Glory

Suzy – Coupang Play’s Anna

Best Film

Next Sohee

The Night Owl

Hansan: Rising Dragon

Hunt

Decision to Leave

Best Actor

Ma Dong-seok – The Roundup

Ryu Jun-yeol – The Night Owl

Park Hae-il – Decision to Leave

Song Kang-ho – Broker

Jung Woo-sung – Hunt

Best Actress

Bae Doo-na – Next Sohee

Yang Mal-bok – The Apartment With Two Women

Yum Jung-ah – Life Is Beautiful

Jeon Do-yeon – Kill Boksoon

Tang Wei – Decision to Leave

Best Male Entertainer

Kian84

Kim Kyung-wook

Kim Jong-kook

Jun Hyun-moo

Hwang Jae-sung

Best Female Entertainer

Kim Min-kyung

Park Se-mi

Lee Soo-ji

Lee Eun-ji

Joo Hyun-young

Check out the entire list of the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards nominations here.

Meanwhile, the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards will be hosted by the classic trio actor Park Bo-gum, idol-actor Suzy, and comedian-cum-TV host, Shin Dong-yup. The event will be held on April 28 at Paradise City in Incheon at 5:30 pm KST. The awards will be streamed live via JTBC, JTBC2, JTBC4, and TikTok.

Poll : 0 votes