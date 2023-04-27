59th Baeksang Arts Awards’ exciting presenter lineup: Lee Jun-ho, Kim Tae-ri, Uhm Jung-hwa, and more

The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards unveiled the entire list of their star-studded presenter lineup on April 27, 2023. The list includes last year’s Baeksang Arts winners as well as actors from current and upcoming dramas. With over 20 celebrities gracing the stage, this year’s award festival promises to be an exciting affair.
The Baeksang Arts Awards are considered one of the most prestigious entertainment awards in South Korea. It recognizes and honors people for their excellence in film, television, and theater. Given that it is one of the top award ceremonies, the South Korean general public looks forward to the function with much anticipation every year.
Yoo In-na, Park Shin-hye, Park Ji-ah, and more: Check out the full list of 59th Baeksang Arts Awards’ presenter lineup
With only one day to go until the prestigious 59th Baeksang Arts Awards take place, the awards committee has released a star-studded list of presenters. Some of the celebrities will be co-presenting awards. Their name in the presenters’ list also confirms their participation in the festival.
A bunch of 58th Baeksang Arts Awards winners will be handing over the trophies this year. These include Lee Jun-ho, Kim Tae-ri, Sol Kyung-gu, Lee Hye-young, Jo Hyun-chul, Kim Shin-rok, Jo Woo-jin, Lee Soo-kyung, Goo Kyo-hwan, Kim Hye-joon, Lee Hong-nae, and Lee Yoo-mi.
In the field of theater, Park Wan-gyu and Hwang Soon-mi will be co-presenters, while Lee Yong-jin and Joo Hyun-young will also grace the stage. Korean actor Lee Je-hoon and Taiwanese star Greg Han will also surprise fans with their chemistry when they present together on stage. Actress Park Ji-ah has also been announced to be a presenter at the awards.
Several cast members of current and upcoming dramas are also included in the presenter lineup. These are True to Love actors Uhm Jung-hwa, Yoo In-na, and Yoon Hyun-min, and Doctor Slump actors Kim Byung-chul, Lee Moo-saeng, Park Shin-hye, and Park Hyung-sik.
59th Baeksang Arts Awards major nominations
The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards released their nominations list on April 7, 2023. Check out the major categories such as Best Drama, Best Film, Best Variety Show, Best Actor and Actress in Drama, Best Actor and Actress in Film, and Best Entertainer Male and Female below.
Best Drama
- JTBC’s My Liberation Notes
- Netflix’s The Glory
- tvN’s Our Blues
- ENA’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- tvN’s Little Women
Best Variety Show
- tvN’s Earth Arcade
- Psick University’s Psick Show
- Netflix’s Physical: 100
- TVING’s EXchange 2
- Coupang Play’s SNL Korea 3
Best Actor
- Son Suk-ku – JTBC’s My Liberation Notes
- Lee Byung-hun – tvN’s Our Blues
- Lee Sung-min – JTBC Reborn Rich
- Jung Kyung-ho – tvN Crash Course in Romance
- Choi Min-sik – Disney+’s Casino
Best Actress
- Kim Ji-won – JTBC’s My Liberation Notes
- Kim Hye-soo – tvN’s Under the Queen’s Umbrella
- Park Eun-bin – ENA’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- Song Hye-kyo – Netflix’s The Glory
- Suzy – Coupang Play’s Anna
Best Film
- Next Sohee
- The Night Owl
- Hansan: Rising Dragon
- Hunt
- Decision to Leave
Best Actor
- Ma Dong-seok – The Roundup
- Ryu Jun-yeol – The Night Owl
- Park Hae-il – Decision to Leave
- Song Kang-ho – Broker
- Jung Woo-sung – Hunt
Best Actress
- Bae Doo-na – Next Sohee
- Yang Mal-bok – The Apartment With Two Women
- Yum Jung-ah – Life Is Beautiful
- Jeon Do-yeon – Kill Boksoon
- Tang Wei – Decision to Leave
Best Male Entertainer
- Kian84
- Kim Kyung-wook
- Kim Jong-kook
- Jun Hyun-moo
- Hwang Jae-sung
Best Female Entertainer
- Kim Min-kyung
- Park Se-mi
- Lee Soo-ji
- Lee Eun-ji
- Joo Hyun-young
Check out the entire list of the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards nominations here.
Meanwhile, the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards will be hosted by the classic trio actor Park Bo-gum, idol-actor Suzy, and comedian-cum-TV host, Shin Dong-yup. The event will be held on April 28 at Paradise City in Incheon at 5:30 pm KST. The awards will be streamed live via JTBC, JTBC2, JTBC4, and TikTok.