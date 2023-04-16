“Best news ever”: K-drama fans excited as Lee Je-hoon’s Taxi Driver confirmed for season 3

On April 16, 2023, an official from SBS confirmed that Lee Je-hoon’s Taxi Driver has been renewed for season 3. The news was shared by the South Korean media outlet Ilgan Sports, which informed that the actors, directors, and writers will soon start discussions for the upcoming installment of the hit series.

Revenge and thriller drama Taxi Driver 2 wrapped up the finale episode on April 15. The season saw the highest ratings of any miniseries so far in 2023. The show has also succeeded in beating the viewership ratings for season one, which aired in 2021.

Adapted from a webtoon of the same name, the drama revolves around the Rainbow Taxi Team. Lee Je-hoon is a star Taxi Driver who takes revenge on behalf of people who have been wronged.

As soon as the news about Taxi Driver 3 was made public, K-drama fans could not contain their excitement and took to social media to express their joy about the same.

kdrama tweets @iconickdramas



2 just ended last night with 21% ratings and Best news ever! #TaxiDriver is confirmed to have a 3rd season 🥳 #TaxiDriver 2 just ended last night with 21% ratings and #TaxiDriver 3 is now in the works! Best news ever! #TaxiDriver is confirmed to have a 3rd season 🥳#TaxiDriver2 just ended last night with 21% ratings and #TaxiDriver3 is now in the works! https://t.co/LZufTh7J6j

“It still feels unreal”: Fans are astonished by the quick renewal of Lee Je-hoon’s Taxi Driver 3

As Taxi Driver 2 concluded its final episode just a day before the announcement of the upcoming season 3, many fans were in utter disbelief. Individuals online also predicted that the show would be renewed for another season on the pretext of the cliffhanger in the last episode, which saw Lee Je-hoon dressed up in a soldier’s uniform and embarking on a new case.

He also gave a cold shoulder to Moon Chae-won wearing the same uniform, thus increasing the curiosity and anticipation among fans about the history between them.

Needless to say, fans are excited after the announcement of season 3. Although a release date has not been announced, some speculate that it will start airing on December 8, 2023, considering the exact date was mentioned in the final episode by Lee Je-hoon’s character Kim Do-ki.

☁️ @kdramacokr



Ep16

#TaxiDriver2



NOT EVEN A SINGLE LINE BEING SAID YET THE IMPACT OF THIS WHOLE SCENE ALONE WAS SO CRAZY NOW GIVE ME SEASON 3 WITH AN EXPLANATION ABOUT THEM!!!!!!!! #TaxiDriver2 Ep16 NOT EVEN A SINGLE LINE BEING SAID YET THE IMPACT OF THIS WHOLE SCENE ALONE WAS SO CRAZY NOW GIVE ME SEASON 3 WITH AN EXPLANATION ABOUT THEM!!!!!!!!#TaxiDriver2Ep16#TaxiDriver2 https://t.co/9oAOFGTsvv

kdrama diary @kdramasdiary 🏼



- Prosecutor Kang Hana coming back after studying abroad

- More of mother Kim So Yeon

- Moon Chae Won's cameo as the pilot episodes' case

- Shin Jae Ha living with our Rainbow Taxi fam as Danwoo this time 🥺 THE PEOPLE WE WANT TO SEE IN TAXI DRIVER SEASON 3!!!! 🥹- Prosecutor Kang Hana coming back after studying abroad- More of mother Kim So Yeon- Moon Chae Won's cameo as the pilot episodes' case- Shin Jae Ha living with our Rainbow Taxi fam as Danwoo this time 🥺 THE PEOPLE WE WANT TO SEE IN TAXI DRIVER SEASON 3!!!! 🥹🙏🏼- Prosecutor Kang Hana coming back after studying abroad- More of mother Kim So Yeon- Moon Chae Won's cameo as the pilot episodes' case- Shin Jae Ha living with our Rainbow Taxi fam as Danwoo this time 🥺 https://t.co/y9Wp9C8OC6

NaLaLand @FLanatanjung @kdramasdiary Omg that first one! I really hope esom back on drama huhu @kdramasdiary Omg that first one! I really hope esom back on drama huhu

Many fans hope Esom appears in the new season as Prosecutor Kang-hana. The actor took on the role in season 1 but did not join the cast for the second season because of her busy schedule. They also want to see more scenes featuring Kim So-yeon and Moon Chae-won, who made a cameo in the finale episode. Fans were also saddened by the fact that they will no longer be able to see Shin Jae-ha's character as he met a tragic end to the second season.

Meanwhile, as previously stated by the cast members of Taxi Driver, including Lee Je-hoon, Pyo Ye-jin, Jang Hyuk-jin, Bae Yoo-ram, and Kim Eui-sung, in several interviews, they would love to be a part of the upcoming season.

No details about the filming schedule have been decided yet as the cast, directors, writers, and other production cast members are currently still in talks.

More about Lee Je-hoon

South Korean actor Lee Je-hoon is a fan favorite among domestic and international viewers because of his unique choice of scripts. Fans have loved his Taxi Driver character Kim Do-ki, and the duality he brings to the role in each episode. Nevertheless, he is also well-known for other dramas.

He has featured in shows including Move To Heaven, Signal, Where Stars Land, Tomorrow With You, and many others. He recently made a cameo appearance in episode 8 of the drama Big Bet season 2 and One Dollar Lawyer. Lee Je-hoon is reportedly in talks to star as a detective in the upcoming remake of Chief Inspector.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to see what he brings to the table in the next season of Taxi Driver.

