“Congratulations to Taxi Driver 2”: Fans rejoice as Lee Je-hoon’s drama records 12.1% of viewership nationwide for the first episode

On February 17, 2023, Lee Je-hoon’s highly-anticipated Taxi Driver 2 dropped its first episode on Viki, creating much hype among the fans.

According to Nielsen Korea, the drama recorded 12.1% viewership ratings nationwide for the first episode, even beating the record for the first season of the drama. Season one was previously premiered at a nationwide ratings of 10.7%.

Pia24711 @pia24711 Wow... Taxi Driver 2 episode 1 rating was 12.1%.... Wow... Taxi Driver 2 episode 1 rating was 12.1%.... https://t.co/9nOH5LtcgR

Taxi Driver 2 is an extended version of season 1 and has been a reunion of the T team, who had previously decided to close Rainbow Taxi. It was a secret organization that specialized in taking revenge on behalf of people who were wronged by the law and never provided justice.

Following the group’s reunion, the members will be actively seen seeking revenge for the people who hired their service, and a number of action scenes can be expected from Kim Do-ki, the star driver of the team.

Since the release of the first episode, fans have been unable to stop praising the show as a promising star and are eager to watch the upcoming episodes as soon as possible.

Our Rainbow Deluxe Taxi Team is really back and off with a very good start!! Congratulations to #TaxiDriver2 for achieving 12.1% viewership ratings nationwide for #TaxiDriver2 Ep1, beating season 1's premiere episode with 10.7%!Our Rainbow Deluxe Taxi Team is really back and off with a very good start!! Congratulations to #TaxiDriver2 for achieving 12.1% viewership ratings nationwide for #TaxiDriver2Ep1, beating season 1's premiere episode with 10.7%! Our Rainbow Deluxe Taxi Team is really back and off with a very good start!! 🎊 https://t.co/BDjQZxBXpI

Fans are proud that Lee Je-hoon’s drama sheds light on real life cases

It is a known fact that Taxi Driver showcases heinous criminal cases that are based on real-life events. Even in the first episode of season 2, the show depicted a case that was based on real events where offenders would sell private data, including private pictures for their own benefit.

Fans were also delighted with the fact that the show gracefully bid adieu to Detective Kang Ha-na, a character chronicled by the actress Esom, who has decided to drop out of the show due to her scheduling issues. They are also joyed to see the comeback of their star taxi driver Kim Do-ki, the character played by Lee Je-hoon.

#TaxiDriver2 ina ً @ircnix Watched #CyberHell : exposing an internet horror, and it was eye-opening and educational. Glad they stated the obvious, which is, everyone in that chat encouraging others were disgusting criminals. Please, be careful on internet and do not share anything personal. Watched #CyberHell : exposing an internet horror, and it was eye-opening and educational. Glad they stated the obvious, which is, everyone in that chat encouraging others were disgusting criminals. Please, be careful on internet and do not share anything personal. https://t.co/ymbEqNTFIV I like the way Taxi Driver actually mentions real crimes and doesn't let people forget about the victims. The case at the opening is based on real events, and there is a Netflix documentary about it as well. Hard to watch but people shouldn't forget+ #TaxiDriver2 EP1 twitter.com/ircnix/status/… I like the way Taxi Driver actually mentions real crimes and doesn't let people forget about the victims. The case at the opening is based on real events, and there is a Netflix documentary about it as well. Hard to watch but people shouldn't forget+#TaxiDriver2 #TaxiDriver2EP1 twitter.com/ircnix/status/… https://t.co/gRTGC42RLQ

hyung @anhyunghaseyo i really loved the start of #TaxiDriver2Ep1 especially when they give credits to Prosecutor Kang's absence. Let's imagine that she's still a member of the squad but won't appear in the series because she's studying far. But I hope they give us at least a cameo of her. 🫡 i really loved the start of #TaxiDriver2Ep1 especially when they give credits to Prosecutor Kang's absence. Let's imagine that she's still a member of the squad but won't appear in the series because she's studying far. But I hope they give us at least a cameo of her. 🫡 https://t.co/uPCZZo0Lvy

12.1% (Nationwide)

12.8% (Seoul)



As expected but still, WOW. 2 digits right from the 1st episode #TaxiDriver2 #TaxiDriver2 ep1 ratings:12.1% (Nationwide)12.8% (Seoul)As expected but still, WOW. 2 digits right from the 1st episode #TaxiDriver2ep1 ratings:12.1% (Nationwide)12.8% (Seoul)As expected but still, WOW. 2 digits right from the 1st episode 👏👏 #TaxiDriver2 https://t.co/cB8E1Rd9gO

nami @namidajanaii Solid first episode! No wonder the ratings are high. Can’t wait for the next episode🥳 #TaxiDriver2 didn’t dissapoint. Solid first episode! No wonder the ratings are high. Can’t wait for the next episode🥳 #TaxiDriver2 didn’t dissapoint. https://t.co/Cn5B2R3jnc

anne ◡̈ nomu tired @perseonhofied ‍ slayuuhhh Taxi Driver 2 premiering w double digit ratings AS THEY SHOULDslayuuhhh Taxi Driver 2 premiering w double digit ratings AS THEY SHOULD 😮‍💨 slayuuhhh

Since the premiere of episode one, fans have been overwhelmed with Lee Je-hoon's comeback in a more intense look. They are constantly praising him for his outstanding action scenes and comical expressions.

The show featured the same cast from season one, including Lee Je-hoon, Pyo Ye-jin, Kim Eui-sung, and others. Pyo Ye-jin is playing the role of Ahn Go-eun, who passed the civil service examination to become an officer but resigned from the job after becoming aware of the reality of the corrupt world. She then decided to go back to the Rainbow Taxi team to give justice to victims in her own way.

Meanwhile, Kim Eui-sung chronicles the role of the leader Jang Sang-chul of the secret organization and continues seeking revenge on behalf of the victims after the dissolution of the group.

Lee Je-hoon’s Taxi Driver is based on a webcomic

The show is based on a webcomic called Mobeomtaxi, penned by Carlos and illustrated by the artist Lee Jae-jin.

Fans had been waiting for season 2 from the day it was announced that Taxi Driver had been renewed for another season. Lee Je-hoon's drama is helmed by the writer of the first season, Oh Sang-ho, who contributed in creating the first ten episodes of the previous season.

Lee Je-hoon’s Taxi Driver 2 is scheduled to premiere every Friday and Saturday at 22:00 KST, taking over the time slot that was previously occupied by the revenge thriller drama Paycheck: Money and Power. The show is also available to stream on Viki.

