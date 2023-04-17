The Boxer Webtoon announces anime adaptation

Jung Ji-Hoon's bestselling The Boxer webtoon is finally receiving its anime adaptation. On April 17, 2023, the news was made official by XTORM studio. The Boxer webtoon is considered to be the best K-Webtoon boxing comic. The webtoon has been read over 166.7 million times and has a massive fanbase across the globe.

Jung Ji-Hoon, the author of the boxing webtoon, is also the creator of The Horizon and I Have Something to Tell You. The Boxer, which had 123 chapters, saw its Webtoon debut in May 2020. It gained heaps of love from fans and came to an end on June 22, 2022. On October 29, 2021, Daewon C.I. officially published The Boxer webtoon in book form.

The Boxer anime to have 12 episodes

The South Korean animation studio XTORM, which specializes in webcomics and web novels owned by Munpia and Jaedam Media, will produce The Boxer anime. The studio is also known to have taken up the Seasons of Blossom anime adaptation project.

The Boxer anime is expected to have 12 episodes, as per the XTORM studio site, and each episode will be 24 minutes long. However, there is no information regarding the release date of the anime yet.

The story follows Yu, along with K and Injae, who will be the main characters in the series. In the story, Yu, a 17-year-old victim of constant bullying, has lost the ability to act normally and has grown emotionally numb as a result. Despite having a remarkable talent for dodging blows, Yu would rather let his attackers take him down because he doesn't see the point in hanging on.

However, as soon as Yu meets an ex-boxing coach, K, things start to change. K, who has produced five champions, instantly recognized Yu's near-superhuman fighting charisma due to his years of experience and impressive gut instinct.

Despite Yu's obvious lack of interest, K rushes to take him under his wing. Yu changes his mind and accepts K's offer in an effort to feel the same light after being reminded of a shining memory from the past. As a result, Yu is thrust into a hostile environment where he must fight powerful foes for the first time.

Additionally, the narrative will feature other characters, including Ryu Baeksan. As a result of his unusual boxing style and razor-sharp instincts, Ryu is an unexpected talent who can quickly defeat an opponent. But right when Ryu went up against Yu, he failed.

Other professional boxers like Aaron Tide, Elliot von Heinberg, Gang Amseok, Jean-Pierre Manuel, John Taker, Kasim Al Hajad, Santorino Fabrizo, and more will also be featured in the story. The story is well-liked by the audience in part due to Ji-Hoon's writing style.

It will be interesting to see how The Boxer anime performs when it premieres on television. Additionally, there will be high expectations for the series as fans have been ecstatic since the news was made public.

