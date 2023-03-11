Suzume no Tojimari ranked #1 at South Korean box office on its first day leaving behind two popular anime films

Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume no Tojimari film opened in South Korea on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, earning the #1 spot at the national box office on its first day. The highly anticipated film was a smash-hit success in Japan as well, and is seemingly just as popular in other Asiatic countries, beating out two big names for the top spot.

Suzume no Tojimari is generating just as much excitement in general international regions as it is in the United States, with fans unable to wait until the April 14, 2023 release date. Shinkai has a track record of creating films that go on to become international successes. Your Name and Weathering With You are perfect examples of this, as they are two of the most acclaimed anime films of all time.

Suzume no Tojimari beats out The First Slam Dunk, Demon Slayer- Road to Swordsmith Village movie after just 1 day in South Korean box offices

On Wednesday, its first day in theaters, Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume no Tojimari anime film sold 143,497 tickets and earned over 1.1 million in United States Dollars. As of Thursday’s count, the film had earned more than double its first-day haul. These numbers allowed it to beat out The First Slam Dunk film and the Demon Slayer- Road to Swordsmith Village movie in its first two days in theaters.

The First Slam Dunk now sits at the #2 slot, with the Demon Slayer- Road to Swordsmith Village movie sitting at fourth. Worth noting is that The First Slam Dunk is currently the highest-selling anime film of all time in South Korea. However, should Suzume’s pace continue at this astronomically high rate, this coveted title may be changing hands much sooner than The First Slam Dunk’s production staff may have liked.

As of Sunday, March 5, 2023, Shinkai’s latest film had earned a cumulative total of just over 14 billion yen, which equates to roughly 103 million United States dollars. The film now sits as the 15th highest-grossing of all time, and is the ninth highest-grossing anime film of all time in Japan. It most recently surpassed Jujutsu Kaisen 0, one of the most popular anime films of the last several years.

Suzume no Tojimari follows the eponymous protagonist Suzume Iwato, a 17-year-old high school girl who lives with her aunt in a small town in Miyazaki. After having strange dreams about her mother, she encounters a young man on her way to school, eventually following him to an abandoned resort. Here, she finds a mysterious door, which she opens and creates strange, fascinating changes in her daily life and existence.

