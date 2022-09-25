Every Jujutsu Kaisen 0 character and where they appear in the anime

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 received a lot of love on its release. Debuting at #1 in Japan in December 2021, it became the highest-earning film at the Japanese box office that year. Its opening day earnings crossed $20 million. All in all, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 made over $100 million during its Japan run.

As a prequel to the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, it follows the story of Yuta Okkotsu. A lot of questions from Season 1 of the anime were answered in the film. With the movie setting the stage for Season 2, here's a look at all the characters from the film.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime and the manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 characters and their anime appearance

1) Gojo Satoru

One of the most beloved characters in the series, Gojo Satoru was the one who brought Yuta Okkotsu to Jujutsu High in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Due to his instability and immense cursed energy, Yuta was considered for execution by the Jujutsu Society. However, this is where Gojo stepped in and took Yuta as his student instead.

Gojo Satoru first appeared in Episode 1 of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime in a flash-forward scene with Yuji Itadori. Once again, Yuji was seen as a threat to society (as he was now Ryomen Sukuna’s vessel) and sentenced to execution. The white-haired sorcerer comes to his aid on the pretense that he finds and swallows Sukuna’s remaining fingers.

2) Yuta Okkotsu

Yuta Okkotsu as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Image via Studio MAPPA)

The main protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Yuta Okkotsu was a regular child until he accidentally turned Rika into a cursed spirit. This gave him an immeasurable amount of cursed energy and he was harboring the “Queen of Curses.” Although important, Yuta Okkotsu is one Jujutsu Kaisen 0 character who is yet to be introduced in the anime.

After the events of the film, Yuta sets out on sorcerer training in Africa, under the guidance of the sorcerer Miguel. However, he is briefly mentioned in Season 1 Episode 5 when Megumi gives Nobara an account of the second years. Since then, his name is taken a few times throughout the season in different contexts.

3) Suguru Geto

Suguru Geto (Image via MAPPA)

Another loved Jujutsu Kaisen 0 character, Geto’s main goal was to capture the “Queen of Curses,” Rika. Serving as the main antagonist, Suguru Geto is a cunning and crafty individual who goes to great lengths to achieve his goal.

The sorcerer’s ability, Cursed Spirit Manipulation, allows him to control and manipulate thousands of cursed spirits whom he captured. As stated in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Geto had control of 4,461 cursed spirits.

At the end of the movie, Gojo kills Geto but does not allow Jujutsu High to take his body. In this moment, an unknown party places a brain in Geto, thus reanimating him.

Fans see a visually different Suguru Geto in Episode 5, where he speaks about Sukuna’s finger to cursed spirits Jogo and Hanami. If the anime follows the manga, Suguru Geto will surely have a lot more screen time.

4) Toge Inumaki

Toge Inumaki (Image via MAPPA)

Toge Inumaki is a major supporting character in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. A descendent of the Inumaki clan, Toge is a cursed speech user. He possesses the 'Snake and Fangs' seal on his tongue and on either side of his mouth. This seal allows him to imbue words with cursed energy.

As seen in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, his words take a toll on his body, consuming his cursed energy and stamina. Due to this power, he speaks in rice balls/onigiri ingredients.

A highly skilled and respected semi-grade 1 sorcerer, Inumkai was first introduced in Episode 5. Inumkai and Panda watch Megumi and Nobara from the bushes nearby as they speak of Yuji’s death. As the anime progresses, Inumkai’s capabilities and prowess as a Cursed Speech user are seen.

5) Maki Zen’in

Maki Zen’in is another Jujutsu Kaisen character in a major supporting role in the film. Descending from the famed Zen’in clan, Maki does not possess cursed energy. Instead, she uses tools imbued with cursed energy and is able to see cursed spirits through her spectacles.

Maki was introduced in Episode 5 of the anime as a straightforward and headstrong individual. As a non-sorcerer hailing from one of the Big Three Sorcerer families, Maki has had to toughen up to a high degree. She aims to be a great jujutsu sorcerer and prove her family wrong.

A glimpse of her qualities can be seen in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 when she launches repeated attacks at Geto, refusing to be overcome by him.

6) Mai Zen'in

Mai zen'in (Image via MAPPA)

Descendent of the Zen'in clan, Mai is Maki's twin sister. Born into the famed Zen'in clan, Mai was often mistreated for her lack of talent in jujutsu. Unlike her sister, she quietly bore insults and was content serving the clan, away from battle.

First seen in Episode 8, Mai was forced to become a jujutsu sorcerer after her sister. With less cursed energy than an average sorcerer, Mai Zen'in imbues the bullets of her pistol with it.

She is extremely adept at handling her pistol and even a rifle, having no trouble hitting any targets. Even in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, she is seen picking off cursed spirits using her revolver.

7) Panda

Panda - Gorilla Mode (Image via MAPPA)

Yet another beloved ­Jujutsu Kaisen character, Panda is an Abrupt Mutated Cursed Corpse created by Masamichi Yaga. Providing comic relief throughout the show and movie, Panda attends Jujutsu High with Maki, Toge and once Yuta.

Within Panda’s body, three cores exist – a balanced type Panda, a power type Gorilla and a Triceratops/Rhino hybrid. Introduced in Episode 5, Panda is seen as caring and considerate towards his friends. When Todo Aoi attacks Megumi, Panda rushes to his rescue.

In Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Panda acts as Yuta's training partner, helping him hone his newfound abilities.

8) Todo Aoi

Todo Aoi executing Black Flash vs Hanami (Image via MAPPA)

A third-year at Jujutsu High and a grade 1 sorcerer, Todo Aoi is a supporting character in the series. In Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Todo Aoi shines in Geto’s Night Line Attack during which he took down one special grade cursed spirit and five grade 1 cursed spirits.

Introduced in Episode 8, Todo started out as wanting to see if Fushiguro and Nobara were fit to take Yuta’s place. Later in the show, viewers were given a taste of Todo’s true incredible capabilities. His physical attributes and cursed abilities enhance his Innate Cursed Technique Boogie Woogie – a teleportation technique where he can switch places his target by clapping his hands.

9) Kento Nanami

A trusted friend of Gojo Satoru, Kento Nanami is a grade 1 jujutsu sorcerer working at Jujutsu High. A man of few words, Nanami is known for his calm and composed nature (even in battle) due to which Gojo entrusted Yuji to him.

During a fight, Nanami resorts to hand-to-hand combat and draws his blunt sword when necessary. First appearing in Episode 8, Nanami's extreme skill and finesse are revealed when he takes on the cursed spirit Mahito.

Making a cameo in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Nanami slashes his way through hordes of cursed spirits.

10) Masamichi Yaga

Masamichi Yaga (Image via MAPPA)

Masamichi Yaga is the principal at Jujutsu High. A grade 1 sorcerer, Masamichi is a cursed corpse user. Before assuming the position of principal, Masamichi was a teacher and mentor to Gojo Satoru and Suguru Geto. He also the creator of Panda and other cursed corpses. In Jujutsu Kaisen 0, he is seen helping fend off Geto's attack.

Appearing initially in Episode 2, Masamichi agreed with Gojo to allow Yuta and Yuji into Jujutsu High as students. Masamichi and Gojo often clash due to a difference in ideals regarding sorcery. However, Gojo and all others at the school highly respect him.

Alongside these, characters like Atsuya Kusakabe (teacher at Jujutsu High), Kasumi Miwa, Kiyotaka Iijichi, Shoko Ieiri, Akari Nitta, Mei Mei, Noritoshi Kamo, Mechamaru, Miguel, Takuma Ino, Mimiko Hasaba, Nanako Hasaba, and Manami Suda, also make an appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

