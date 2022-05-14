10 most engaging fights in One Punch Man

One Punch Man is one of the best shonen anime and manga series that boasts the perfect blend of action and comedy. As a popular gag anime series, it has garnered attention from fans all over the world.

Fans often engage in discussions about the best fights in the series. While it is difficult for everyone to reach a consensus, a few of the fights are so well executed that they are difficult to ignore.

Let’s take a look at some of the best fights in One Punch Man's manga and anime adaptations.

Note: This article contains spoilers regarding the series.

Listing the 10 best fights in One Punch Man

1) Boros vs. Saitama

Boros vs. Saitama is one of the most popular fights in the One Punch Man series. The fight took place between one of the strongest villains in the the series and a guy who is capable of taking down most enemies with one single punch. The animation was top-tier and the visuals of the fight were truly captivating. Boros even sent Saitama to the moon, but lost to him after receiving a barrage of punches.

2) Silver Fang vs. Garou

Garou vs Silver Fang in One Punch Man (image via Murata)

One of the most anticipated fights in the Monsters Association arc of One Punch Man, it involved the teacher going up against his former student who had decided to become a symbol of absolute evil. Silver Fang is one of the most skilled martial artists in the entire One Punch Man series.

The illustration of the fight boasts a level of fluidity and dynamics that is very hard to emulate in a manga, all thanks to Murata's prowess. Garou also used the signature technique that Silver Fang did not anticipate. While the teacher lost to the former student, he believed that there was good left in the latter and asked him to follow his heart.

3) Flashy Flash vs. Hellfire Flame and Tempest Wind

Flashy Flash vs. Hellfire Flame and Tempest Wind

CH.96



Flashy Flash vs Hellfire Flame & Gale Wind (Monsterized) Continues



Epic conclusion with highly detailed art to keep the fight’s choreographic on point



Flashy Flash’s line “Your Training Is Lacking”



Excellent extension to CH 95 & the fight



4.5/5 CH.96Flashy Flash vs Hellfire Flame & Gale Wind (Monsterized) ContinuesEpic conclusion with highly detailed art to keep the fight’s choreographic on pointFlashy Flash’s line “Your Training Is Lacking”Excellent extension to CH 95 & the fight4.5/5 #OnePunchManCH.96Flashy Flash vs Hellfire Flame & Gale Wind (Monsterized) Continues Epic conclusion with highly detailed art to keep the fight’s choreographic on pointFlashy Flash’s line “Your Training Is Lacking” 🔥Excellent extension to CH 95 & the fight4.5/5 https://t.co/lIfpYNxw24

Flashy Flash is one of the fastest characters in the One Punch Man series, and he was despised by Sonic, Hellfire Flame and Tempest Wind.

Hellfire Flame and his comrade were able to take Flashy Flash by surprise after they went through the monsterization process. The reason why fans loved this fight was the clear difference in the level of monsters and some of the toughest S class heroes. Flashy Flash prolonged the fight only because he wanted to kill both of them in one slash. The way this fight was illustrated made the visuals highly immersive.

4) Saitama vs. Genos

The two decided to engage in a few bouts of friendly fighting in order to gauge Genos’ overall fighting abilities. However, Saitma knew that the cyborg would not stand a chance if he went all out. When Genos asked him to use all his strength, Saitama’s decided to land a serious punch but stopped it midway and just tapped his forehead. Genos was genuinely worried, but he saw that the shockwave from that punching motion created a huge crest as a result of the extreme destructive force when he turned around.

5) Garou vs. Darkshine

Garou vs. Darkshine

Darkshine vs Garou round 2 & Darkshine's childhood flashback comparison between manga & webcomic. 𝐎𝐧𝐞𝐏𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐧 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟐𝟗Darkshine vs Garou round 2 & Darkshine's childhood flashback comparison between manga & webcomic. https://t.co/nxGZWWzc8i

During this fight, Superalloy Darkshine thoroughly overwhelmed Garou initially. However, things slowly started to turn around for the hero-hunter. Garou received a new form and his overall combat abilities improved exponentially. The hero-hunter was finally able to overwhelm the muscular hero who looked like he was getting bullied. Murata’s art style is meticulously detailed and the panels left the entire fanbase impressed.

6) Garou vs. A class heroes

This fight was featured in the second season of One Punch Man and fans were extremely hyped. It showed the extent to which Garou goes in order to survive and beat the heroes that he detests. His martial arts skills paired with his combat intelligence allowed him to prevail in this fight. He did not come out unscathed but, considering that he was in his human form, Garou proved to be an absolute unit against these A class heroes. The top-tier animation made this fight even more enjoyable.

7) Saitama vs. Orochi

Saitama vs. Orochi

The long awaited battle

We already know how it's going to end .

Rate my edit out of 10

.

.

#bleach #onepiece #onepunchman #garou #AttackOnTitan #ون_بيس #بليتش #ون_بنش_مان #saitama #سايتاما Saitama vs OrochiThe long awaited battleWe already know how it's going to end .Rate my edit out of 10 Saitama vs Orochi The long awaited battleWe already know how it's going to end .Rate my edit out of 10 ..#bleach #onepiece #onepunchman #garou #AttackOnTitan #ون_بيس #بليتش #ون_بنش_مان #saitama #سايتاما https://t.co/JzYSEmmdIJ

Saitama vs. Orochi was another fight in the series that had a significant build-up. Orochi was the leader of the Monsters Association and Saitama’s interaction with him was quite hilarious. Orochi was able to land a few attacks but Saitama seemed unmoved. He was able to counter Orochi’s Gaia Cannon with his Serious Series: Serious Squirt Gun technique. To finish things off, he jumped towards Orochi and defeated him with one single punch.

8) Fused Psykos vs. Tatsumaki

Fused Psykos vs. Tatsumaki



the main focus of this chapter is battle between Psykos×Orochi vs Tatsumaki. this chapter was a banger! good fight, amazing panelling, and the size of the environment is extremely huge! One Punch Man manga ch. 133 is out!the main focus of this chapter is battle between Psykos×Orochi vs Tatsumaki. this chapter was a banger! good fight, amazing panelling, and the size of the environment is extremely huge! https://t.co/fUKYheOM5O

One of the most visually pleasing fights in the entire manga series, this fight was meticulously illustrated down to the last detail in every single panel. Psykos was able to fuse with Orochi and develop a new form which gave her tremendous amounts of power. Tatsumaki and her traded blows blows using their psychic powers, and the former even went to the extent of bringing the entire Monsters Association building to the ground level while creating protective barriers around the members of the strike team. However, Psykos was able to overwhelm the second strongest S class hero, and the sheer unpredictability of this fight made it very interesting.

9) Garou vs. Orochi

Garou vs Orochi in One Punch Man (image via Murata)

This fight in One Punch Man was quite enthralling since we saw Garou go up against the Monster King. Orochi was taking it easy on him initially, but when Garou decided to use his signature move, Water Stream Rock Smashing Fist against the leader of the Monsters Association, Orochi copied it with a mere glance. Garou witnessed Orochi’s true form and was thoroughly defeated.

10) Genos vs. Sonic

Genos vs. Sonic was quite entertaining since the fight combined humor with action. Sonic wanted to kill Saitama and constantly pestered him to engage in combat with him. However, Genos didn’t want his master to exert himself and decided to take care of the matter.

Sonic was able to outperform Genos in terms of speed and Saitama’s clash against Fubuki interrupted their fight. Sonic was so fast that he created four afterimages and was able to drive Genos to a corner. Saitama intervened just in time and used his Killer Move: Serious Sideways Jumps that created a shockwave and threw Sonic off balance.

