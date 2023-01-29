“I don’t really have memories from five years ago” - Kim Jung-hyun speaks about past press conference controversy with Girls’ Generation Seohyun

On January 27, Kim Jung-hyun attended a press conference for his upcoming MBC drama Kokdu: Season of Deity alongside leading lady Im Soo-hyang. The actor was in good spirits as he smiled and cheerfully posed with his co-star.

His interaction with Im Soo-hyang co-incidentally reminded fans and many journalists of his past press conference controversy with Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun.

He was asked about the infamous 2018 press conference for his drama Time starring Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun as the female lead, which led to a lot of controversies back then.

The Crash Landing On You actor replied by simply stating that he doesn’t remember 2018 too well when asked about making a comeback with an MBC drama after five years.

As per Koreaboo, he said:

“I don’t really have memories from five years ago. Everything feels new. I’m just grateful to be back at MBC, five whole years later, attending a press conference for a production.”

Kim Jung-hyun hopes the viewers accept him with his comeback drama Kokdu: Season of Deity

Andrew✨ @Aussieandrewd Watching Kokdu: Season of Deity an thinking wow Kim Jung Hyun could easily play a sassy gay, the way he annunciates and his mannerism while playing Kkok Du just scream sass. Watching Kokdu: Season of Deity an thinking wow Kim Jung Hyun could easily play a sassy gay, the way he annunciates and his mannerism while playing Kkok Du just scream sass. https://t.co/koqDorIJy7

Kim Jung-hyun is all set to return to the K-drama scene with Kokdu: Season of Deity opposite Im Soo-hyang.

The charming fantasy drama revolves around a grim reaper named Kokdu, played by Kim Jung-hyun, who comes down to earth every 99 years to punish humans who have committed sins. During one of his visits, Kokdu meets Dr. Han Gye-jeol, portrayed by Im Soo-hyang, a doctor with mysterious abilities. He is intrigued by her powers and joins her workplace as a visiting doctor.

Notably, Kim Jung-hyun is returning to work in K-dramas three years after the successful conclusion of Mr Queen opposite Shin Hye-sun.

Addressing his comeback with an MBC drama, Kim Jung-hyun revealed that he took time off to reflect on himself and his shortcomings. He shared that he has put together a better version of himself for the viewers and hopes fans accept him with open arms.

He confessed that he has to work harder than before to win back fans’ affection and make sure there is nothing lacking in his performance.

He stated that he doesn’t have memories from his 2018 press conference experience and is just happy to reunite with MBC for another production five years later.

He stated:

“Personally, I had a lot of things happen. Looking back and reflecting on what had happened, I was able to use the time to work on myself. I put together a better version of myself to present to the viewers. And while I wish the viewers would be open to watching me act again, I do know that I have to continue earning their trust back—with less talk and more action—especially if the viewers believe that there’s anything lacking in what I do”.

camsᴵᵁ| TheGoldenHour 🌅 @IUSunbaenim I used to defend Kim Jung Hyun Wayback 2018 in the incident of him with Seohyun at the presscon. But, now the truth behind this video is being revealed. SYJ’s orders him to refused skinship with Seohyun. I can't believe this happening but the truth deserves to be out. I used to defend Kim Jung Hyun Wayback 2018 in the incident of him with Seohyun at the presscon. But, now the truth behind this video is being revealed. SYJ’s orders him to refused skinship with Seohyun. I can't believe this happening but the truth deserves to be out. https://t.co/VieYkw5eI2

What happened between Kim Jung-hyun and Seohyun?

Back in 2018, Kim Jung-hyun starred Time opposite Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun. During the press conference for the drama, the actor looked visibly uncomfortable and detached.

At the time, fans complained that his behavior was rude towards Seohyun as he refused to touch her hands and didn’t even smile at her. Shortly after the drama and the controversy surrounding it, the Welcome to Waikiki actor left the series citing health reasons.

He then went on a hiatus after the raging controversy and made a comeback with the 2019 blockbuster drama Crash Landing On You starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, and Seo Ji-hye. He even went on to headline tvN’s historical-comedy drama Mr Queen with Shin Hye-sun as the female lead, which was a huge hit.

However, in 2021 Dispatch revealed that actor Kim Jung-hyun was in a relationship with Eve actress Seo Yea-ji, who instructed him to avoid any romantic or skinship scene with Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun.

Kim Jung-hyun later issued a personal apology to his Time co-star.

More about Kim Jung-hyun

A❄️ #KokduSeasonOfDeity @Hyunieee__ To actress ImSooHyang, you just don’t know how grateful we are to you! We can see even the smallest gesture of kindness you show to Kimjunghyun by patting his back and holding his hand today, thank you! 🥰 To actress ImSooHyang, you just don’t know how grateful we are to you! We can see even the smallest gesture of kindness you show to Kimjunghyun by patting his back and holding his hand today, thank you! 🥰♥️ https://t.co/aAkFxyhBLB

Kim Jung-hyun started his career in musical theatre, before making a shift to films with his debut movie Overman, which premiered at the 2015 Busan International Film Festival.

He made his television debut with School 2017 opposite Kim Se-jeong. He also starred in some popular K-dramas including Welcome to Waikiki, Crash Landing on You, and Mr Queen, and will now be starring in Kokdu: Season of Deity.

Kokdu: Season of Deity airs every Friday and Saturday at 9.50 pm KST on MBC Drama.

